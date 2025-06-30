Corporate Carsharing Fleet Set to Nearly Double by 2029

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carsharing Telematics Market - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The public carsharing fleet to reach 755,000 vehicles worldwide in 2029 Carsharing is a decentralised car rental service focusing on short-term rentals that supplements other modes of transport including walking, cycling and public transport. Carsharing aims to provide an alternative to individual car ownership without restricting mobility by providing affordable car access.

Carsharing Organisations (CSOs) offer members access to a fleet of shared cars from unattended self-service locations. Today, most CSOs worldwide use stationbased networks with round-trip rental. This operational model requires members to return a vehicle to the same designated station from which it was accessed.

Many CSOs also offer oneway carsharing that enables users to return the car to any station operated by the CSO. Another model that is gaining in popularity is free-floating carsharing, which allows members to pick up and drop off cars anywhere within a designated area or zone. The ability to access available cars instantly without prior booking and no need to schedule a return time makes this type of service attractive for short trips. In some regions, more cars are now dedicated to free-floating carsharing than station-based carsharing.

Telematics systems and smartphones are key enablers of carsharing services. In-car hardware technologies for carsharing services comprise a telematics device and an RFID reader for capturing trip data, enabling fleet management and granting access to the car through an RFID smartcard or smartphone app. Additional hardware solutions such as damage sensors and smoke detectors can be installed to protect the vehicles, improve user behaviour and reduce accidents.

Software platforms include complete IT systems that can support all the operational activities of a CSO ranging from management of in-vehicle equipment, fleet management, booking management, billing, as well as operations supervision via dashboards and data analytics.

Leading vendors of hardware and software platforms include Invers, Vulog, Convadis, Targa Telematics, OCTO Telematics, Humax, Ridecell, Optimum (by Shiftmove), Mobility Tech Green, Atom Mobility, CT Mobility, MOQO and Astus. Leading hardware telematics vendors such as Teltonika Telematics and Ruptela also serve the market. Several carsharing technology vendors also target the corporate carsharing market that aims to increase corporate carpool availability and reduce mobility costs.

Many carsharing technology vendors partner with other actors to expand their offerings and strengthen their value proposition. Commercial carsharing services are offered by specialist carsharing companies, car rental companies, carmakers and other actors such as public transport operators. Examples of specialised CSOs include Times Car in Japan; Socar in South Korea; Communauto and Evo Car Share in Canada; Miles, stadtmobil and Cambio in Germany; MyWheels and Greenwheels in the Netherlands; Enjoy in Italy; Mobility Cooperative in Switzerland; Citiz in France; Traficar in Poland; TikTak in Turkey; and GoGet in Australia. Car rental CSOs include Sixt Share (owned by Sixt), Zipcar (owned by Avis Budget Group), Europcar On Demand (owned by Europcar Mobility Group) and G Car (owned by Lotte Rental). Examples of leading CSOs backed by carmakers include Free2move (owned by Stellantis), Kinto Share (owned by Toyota), Mobilize Share (owned by Renault) and Wible (owned by Kia).

The carsharing market is expected to grow in the coming years. The research estimates that the total number of carsharing members worldwide reached 84.8 million at the end of 2024. At the same time, the total carsharing fleet had reached about 494,000 vehicles.

The research forecasts that carsharing membership will grow to about 138.3 million globally by the end of 2029 and the total carsharing fleet will then reach about 755,000 cars. The corporate carsharing market is moreover estimated to 142,000 vehicles at year-end 2024 and is forecasted to reach about 270,000 vehicles in 2029.

Europe and Asia-Pacific represent the majority of all carsharing programmes and the number of carsharing vehicles from an international perspective. The frontrunning markets include Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Japan, South Korea, China and Russia.

Highlights from the report

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on carsharing fleets and members worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the carsharing telematics value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 35 carsharing technology vendors and their propositions.

Case studies of 70 carsharing initiatives from specialist CSOs, car rental companies and car OEMs.

Market forecasts by region lasting until 2029.

The report answers the following questions

What is the current status of the carsharing industry?

Which are the leading carsharing telematics and technology providers?

How are carmakers positioning themselves on the carsharing market?

What business models are used by carsharing companies?

What technology choices are there for carsharing operators?

What carsharing services are available from leading carsharing providers today?

How will the market evolve in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and other parts of the world?:

How will the corporate carsharing market evolve in the upcoming years?

Key Topics Covered:

Cars and Personal Mobility Services

Global trends influencing the automotive industry Peak car use and car ownership The sharing economy

Car-based mobility services Overview of carsharing services Carsharing operational models

Carsharing services worldwide

Car telematics infrastructure Vehicle segment Tracking segment Network segment Service segment



Carsharing Organisations

Specialist carsharing companies in Europe

4Mobility

Autonapul

Bolt Drive

Cambio

Citiz

CityBee

Co Wheels

Deer

Enjoy

Flinkster

GreenMobility

Greenwheels

Hyre

Miles

Mobility Cooperative

MOL Limo

MyWheels

OKQ8 Bilpool

Panek

Poppy

RideNow

Stadtmobil

Traficar

Voltio

Specialist carsharing companies in North America

BlueLA powered by Blink Mobility

Communauto

Envoy

Evo Car Share

Hourcar and Evie

Modo

Specialist carsharing companies in Asia-Pacific

BlueSG

EVCARD

GoGet

Liandongyun

Mevo

Mitsui Car Shares

Popcar

Socar

Times Car

Specialist carsharing companies in ROW

Awto

Carmine

Delimobil

Ekar

GoTo

iDrive

Keko

TikTak

Turbi

Udrive

Yandex Drive

Car Rental and Leasing Companies

Avis Budget Group Zipcar

Drivalia E+Share Drivalia

Enterprise Mobility Enterprise Car Share Enterprise Car Club

Europcar Mobility Group Europcar On Demand GoCar

Hertz Global Holdings Hertz 24/7

Lotte Rental G Car

ORIX Auto Corporation ORIX CarShare

Sixt Group Sixt Share

Arval

Ayvens

Car OEM Mobility Service Initiatives

Ford's mobility projects and services

Hyundai Motor Group's carsharing and mobility programmes

Mobility concepts from the Volkswagen Group

Nissan carsharing services

Renault Group's carsharing initiatives and Mobilize

Stellantis and its mobility brand Free2move

Toyota mobility services platform and Kinto services

Volvo On Demand

Technology Vendors

End-to-end carsharing solutions

2hire

BMW Group

Humax

Mobility Tech Green

MoboKey

OCTO Telematics

OpenFleet

Optimum (by Shiftmove)

RentalMatics

Targa Telematics

Vulog

WeGo Carsharing

World Wide Mobility

Carsharing software platforms

Atom Mobility

Autofleet

Cantamen

CT Mobility

Eccocar

Fleetster

Glide.io

Good Travel Software

Launch Mobility

MOQO

Ridecell

Wunder Mobility

Zemtu

In-vehicle systems

Astus

Bosch

Convadis

Geotab

Invers

MySmartObject

Ruptela

Teltonika Telematics

WITTE:digital

Market Forecasts and Trends

Carsharing market forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions in the carsharing telematics space

Market trends Carsharing is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services Carsharing operators collaborate with each other to expand coverage Carsharing and public transport ecosystems to converge Relationships with cities are becoming more important for CSOs Electric cars are a natural fit for carsharing Free-floating carsharing services on the rise Hybrid station-based and free-floating models show promise Autonomous cars are expected to change the playing field for carsharing Carsharing becomes a popular means to reduce corporate mobility costs Last mile carsharing add-on services are emerging in Europe Carsharing operators introduce new pricing models Shared mobility operators are increasingly offering more similar services Carsharing operators focus increasingly on profitability Moving vehicles between different services improves the utilisation rate AI technologies are increasingly leveraged by carsharing operators



