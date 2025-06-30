Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025: Nearly 1 GW of Additional IT Power is Expected to Go Live by the End of 2025

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Brazil to lead the data center market in Latin America, with the highest share of both existing and upcoming capacity.

Existing data center capacity in Latin America has grown to over 1.36 GW, with more than 8.4 million sq. ft. of built space and over 231,000 racks.

Upcoming capacity in the region is expected to reach around 2.3 GW, showing strong growth in hyperscale and colocation demand. Nearly 1 GW of additional IT power is expected to go live by the end of 2025.

Mexico and Colombia are becoming key growth markets, especially with large-scale developments in Queretaro and Bogota. Santiago (Chile) and Lima (Peru) are also growing quickly, with new data centers under construction and expansion. Argentina and Paraguay are emerging as new data center locations in the region.

This database product presents analysis on Latin America's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed analysis of 239 existing data centers

Detailed analysis of 79 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2029)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (239 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (79 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Latin America data center market database include:

247 Data Centers

Ada Infrastructure

Adentro

Air Link Communications

Anacondaweb

Angola Cables

Antel

ARSAT

ASAP Telecom

Ascenty (Digital Realty)

Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom)

Ava Telecom

Blue NAP Americas

Casa dos Ventos (TikTok)

Centrilogic

Cirion Technologies

Claro

ClaroVTR

CloudHQ

CTEX

Cybolt

Datalab

DHAmericas

DialHost

Digicel Group

Digital Realty

E-Commerce Park

EdgeConneX

EdgeUno

Elea Data Centers

Entel

Equinix

Etix Everywhere

EVEO

Fujitsu Caribbean

G2K

Gigared

GlobeNet Telecom

Grupo Gtd

Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)

HostDime

HostName

InterNexa

IPLAN

IPXON Networks

KIO Networks

Kyndryl

Latechco

Layer 9 Data Centers

Link Telecom

Locaweb

MDC Data Centers

Megatelecom

MetroCarrier

Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)

Nabiax

National Computer Center

Navegalo

Neogrid (TecPar)

Netglobalis

NextStream (Nabiax)

Novvacore

ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)

OneX Data Center

Optical Networks (Win Empresas)

PowerHost

Provincia NET

Prumo Logistica

Quantico Data Center

Qxygen

S&A Consultores Asociados

SBA Communications (Matrix)

Scala Data Centers

Serveris

Sky Online

Soluti

SONDA

Supernova and Mapa Investimentos

Surfix Data Center

SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A.

Takoda (TIVIT)

Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)

Telecom Argentina

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telmex (Triara)

Tigo Business

Tigo Panama

UFINET

Unifique

Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)

Win Empresas

WireNet

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

