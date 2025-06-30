Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database 2025: Nearly 1 GW of Additional IT Power is Expected to Go Live by the End of 2025

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Latin America Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Brazil to lead the data center market in Latin America, with the highest share of both existing and upcoming capacity.
Existing data center capacity in Latin America has grown to over 1.36 GW, with more than 8.4 million sq. ft. of built space and over 231,000 racks.
Upcoming capacity in the region is expected to reach around 2.3 GW, showing strong growth in hyperscale and colocation demand. Nearly 1 GW of additional IT power is expected to go live by the end of 2025.
Mexico and Colombia are becoming key growth markets, especially with large-scale developments in Queretaro and Bogota. Santiago (Chile) and Lima (Peru) are also growing quickly, with new data centers under construction and expansion. Argentina and Paraguay are emerging as new data center locations in the region.
This database product presents analysis on Latin America's data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed analysis of 239 existing data centers
- Detailed analysis of 79 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Argentina, Bermuda, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, United States Virgin Islands, and Uruguay.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (239 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Sumare 2 or Sao Paulo 1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (79 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Latin America data center market database include:
- 247 Data Centers
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adentro
- Air Link Communications
- Anacondaweb
- Angola Cables
- Antel
- ARSAT
- ASAP Telecom
- Ascenty (Digital Realty)
- Atlantic Data Centers (Um Telecom)
- Ava Telecom
- Blue NAP Americas
- Casa dos Ventos (TikTok)
- Centrilogic
- Cirion Technologies
- Claro
- ClaroVTR
- CloudHQ
- CTEX
- Cybolt
- Datalab
- DHAmericas
- DialHost
- Digicel Group
- Digital Realty
- E-Commerce Park
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeUno
- Elea Data Centers
- Entel
- Equinix
- Etix Everywhere
- EVEO
- Fujitsu Caribbean
- G2K
- Gigared
- GlobeNet Telecom
- Grupo Gtd
- Grupo ZFB (Zetta Data Center)
- HostDime
- HostName
- InterNexa
- IPLAN
- IPXON Networks
- KIO Networks
- Kyndryl
- Latechco
- Layer 9 Data Centers
- Link Telecom
- Locaweb
- MDC Data Centers
- Megatelecom
- MetroCarrier
- Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP)
- Nabiax
- National Computer Center
- Navegalo
- Neogrid (TecPar)
- Netglobalis
- NextStream (Nabiax)
- Novvacore
- ODATA (Aligned Data Centers)
- OneX Data Center
- Optical Networks (Win Empresas)
- PowerHost
- Provincia NET
- Prumo Logistica
- Quantico Data Center
- Qxygen
- S&A Consultores Asociados
- SBA Communications (Matrix)
- Scala Data Centers
- Serveris
- Sky Online
- Soluti
- SONDA
- Supernova and Mapa Investimentos
- Surfix Data Center
- SyT - Servicios y Telecomunicaciones S.A.
- Takoda (TIVIT)
- Tecto Data Centers (V.tal)
- Telecom Argentina
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telmex (Triara)
- Tigo Business
- Tigo Panama
- UFINET
- Unifique
- Vivo (Telefonica Brasil)
- Win Empresas
- WireNet
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
