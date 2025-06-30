U.S. Biobanks Market Trends Analysis Report with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030: U.S. Biobanks Market Set to Reach USD 24.48 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.26%

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Biobanks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product & Service, Biospecimen (Human Tissues, Organs, Stem Cells), Type (Physical/Real Biobanks, Virtual Biobanks), Application, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Biobanks Market was valued at USD 17.10 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 24.48 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.26%.

This growth is attributed to rising demand for quality biospecimens in drug development, personalized medicine, and clinical research. Advancements in biobanking technologies, growing investments from pharmaceutical and biotech firms, and expanding applications in genomics and regenerative medicine further drive market expansion.







The increasing emphasis on precision medicine significantly boosts the demand for quality, well-annotated biospecimens across the U.S. healthcare and research landscape. These samples are essential for supporting critical activities such as biomarker discovery, patient stratification, and the development of targeted therapies.

Biobanks play a pivotal role in this process by offering reliable access to diverse and clinically relevant biological materials, vital for translational research and drug development. As pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and diagnostics firms prioritize personalized treatment approaches, the reliance on biobank infrastructure is expected to grow substantially. This trend is poised to drive sustained market demand over the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the demand for biobanks in the U.S., driven by the urgent need for biological specimens to support vaccine development, diagnostic innovation, and public health research. Biobanks played a vital role in collecting, preserving, and distributing COVID-19-related samples, enabling faster response to emerging variants and enhancing understanding of disease progression. Their contribution helped accelerate clinical trials, support regulatory approvals, and advance therapeutic and preventive strategies during the pandemic.



However, the U.S. market faces constraints due to high infrastructure and maintenance costs, along with stringent regulatory requirements related to data privacy, informed consent, and sample traceability. These challenges can limit scalability, particularly for smaller institutions and emerging players.



U.S. Biobanks Market Report Highlights

The services held the largest market share in 2024 and are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing demand for end-to-end sample management, processing, and storage solutions, especially from the pharma and research sectors. The product segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The human tissues segment dominated with a market share of 36.91% in 2024. This is driven by their critical role in disease research, biomarker discovery, and drug development, particularly in oncology and regenerative medicine. However, stem cells are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.40% over the forecast period.

The physical/real biobank held the largest market share in 2024. This is driven by their established infrastructure, ability to store diverse biospecimens under controlled conditions, and widespread use in clinical trials and translational research. However, virtual biobank types are anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The therapeutics segment dominated the application segment with the largest share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is driven by the increasing use of biobanked samples in developing targeted treatments, regenerative therapies, and personalized medicine approaches. However, clinical diagnostics are expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Companies Featured



The major companies featured in this U.S. Biobanks market report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN

Hamilton Company

Tecan Trading Ag

ViaCord (Revitty)

Cryo-Cell

BioCision, LLC.

Icbiomedical

Charles River Laboratories

Azenta US Inc.

Stemcell Technologies

Biovault Family

LabVantage Solutions Inc.

Precision Cellular Storage Ltd.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $17.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $24.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Increased focus on precision medicine and genetic testing

3.2.1.2. Changes in biobanking operations

3.2.1.3. Increase in the number of clinical trials

3.2.1.4. Growing biobanking industry and research collaborations

3.2.1.5. Technology advancement and automation

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Challenges in sharing biobanking data & limited access to biospecimens

3.2.2.2. Sustainability challenges for biobanks

3.2.2.3. Challenges associated with biobanking specimen management

3.3. U.S. Biobanks Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4. U.S. Biobanks Market: Ingredient Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Products & Services Segment Dashboard

4.2. U.S. Biobanks Market Products & Services Movement Analysis

4.3. U.S. Biobanks Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Products & Services, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Products

4.4.1. Products Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Biobanking Equipment

4.4.2.1. Biobanking Equipment Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4.2.2. Temperature Control Systems

4.4.2.3. Incubators & Centrifuges

4.4.2.4. Alarms & Monitoring Systems

4.4.2.5. Accessories & Other Equipment

4.4.3. Biobanking Consumables

4.4.4. Laboratory Information Management Systems

4.5. Services

4.5.1. Services Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Biobanking & Repository

4.5.3. Lab processing

4.5.4. Qualification/ Validation

4.5.5. Cold Chain Logistics

4.5.6. Other Services



Chapter 5. U.S. Biobanks Market: Biospecimen Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Biospecimen Segment Dashboard

5.2. U.S. Biobanks Market Biospecimen Movement Analysis

5.3. U.S. Biobanks Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Biospecimen, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Human Tissues

5.5. Organs

5.6. Stem Cells

5.6.2. Adult Stem Cells

5.6.3. Embryonic Stem Cells

5.6.4. IPS Cells

5.6.5. Other Stem Cells

5.7. Other Biospecimens



Chapter 6. U.S. Biobanks Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Type Segment Dashboard

6.2. U.S. Biobanks Market Type Movement Analysis

6.3. U.S. Biobanks Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Physical/Real Biobanks

6.4.2. Tissue Biobanks

6.4.3. Population Based Biobanks

6.4.4. Genetic (DNA/RNA)

6.4.5. Disease Based Biobanks

6.5. Virtual Biobanks



Chapter 7. U.S. Biobanks Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Application Segment Dashboard

7.2. U.S. Biobanks Market Application Movement Analysis

7.3. U.S. Biobanks Market Size & Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Therapeutics

7.5. Drug Discovery & Clinical Research

7.6. Clinical Diagnostics

7.7. Other Application



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Company Categorization

8.2. Strategy Mapping

8.3. Company Profiles

