Norway Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026: Spotlight on Norway's 70 Leading Furniture Firms

Norway Furniture Outlook analyses the Norway furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.



Who are the top furniture companies in Norway? For a selection of around 70 major Norway furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.



Key Topics Covered:



Norway: Market at a Glance

Furniture Market Outline

Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Norway: Macro Data

Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Norway: Furniture Consumption

Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Norway: Furniture Imports

Total Value 2019-2024

Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment

Origin of Furniture Imports

Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Norway: Furniture Production

Total Value 2019-2024

Furniture Production by Segment

The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Norway: Furniture Exports

Total Value 2019-2024

Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Norway: Methodological Notes



Norway: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





Ekornes

Flokk





