Norway Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026: Spotlight on Norway's 70 Leading Furniture Firms

Explore the Norway furniture market, featuring comprehensive data and insights: market size, forecasts up to 2026, and detailed analysis of production, consumption, imports, and exports from 2019-2024. Discover segment data, top companies, and macroeconomic trends.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Norway Furniture Market Outlook 2025-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Norway Furniture Outlook analyses the Norway furniture market through updated furniture sector statistics and useful indicators: furniture market size, market forecasts up to 2026, production, consumption, imports and exports of furniture for the time series 2019-2024, data by segment (upholstered furniture, office furniture, kitchen furniture, other furniture), major trading partners and macroeconomic trends, furniture manufacturing production system: structural statistics by number of enterprises, class of employment and value added.

Who are the top furniture companies in Norway? For a selection of around 70 major Norway furniture companies, the report provides short profiles with information on activity, product portfolio, turnover range, workforce, email address and website.

Key Topics Covered:

Norway: Market at a Glance

  • Furniture Market Outline
  • Furniture Market Forecasts to 2026

Norway: Macro Data

  • Socio-Demographic Variables, Macroeconomic Trends, Historical Data and Forecasts

Norway: Furniture Consumption

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Consumption by Segment, by Product Origin

Norway: Furniture Imports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Imports/Consumption Ratio by Segment
  • Origin of Furniture Imports
  • Detailed Tables for Imports by Product, by Country and Geographical Area of Origin

Norway: Furniture Production

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Furniture Production by Segment
  • The Furniture Manufacturing Productive System

Norway: Furniture Exports

  • Total Value 2019-2024
  • Exports/Production Ratio, Exports by Destination, by Product and by Geographical Area

Norway: Methodological Notes

Norway: Short Profile of Top Furniture Companies


A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

  • Ekornes
  • Flokk



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g9x23h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Furniture
                            
                            
                                Furniture Manufacturing
                            
                            
                                Kitchen Furniture
                            
                            
                                Kitchens
                            
                            
                                Upholstered Furniture
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading