Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Notable Players Zhongjian Technology, Husqvarna, Stihl, Echo, RedMax, Shindaiwa, Green Works, SUMEC, Emak, Makita, Toro, & Koki

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Leaf Blower Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The agricultural leaf blowers industry is characterized by its emphasis on high airflow, durability, and ergonomic designs, with a significant shift toward battery-powered models for sustainability.
Key trends include the use of lightweight materials, noise reduction technologies, and integration with smart controls for precision operation. The market is driven by demand for efficient orchard maintenance and urban landscaping, with notable growth in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Market Size and Growth Forecast
The global Agricultural Leaf Blower market was valued at USD 0.8-1.5 billion in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 4.8%-6.8% from 2025 to 2030, driven by demand for orchard and landscape maintenance.
Regional Analysis
- North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%-6.5%, with the U.S. leading due to its strong landscaping sector, emphasizing battery-powered blowers for eco-friendliness.
- Europe is expected to achieve a CAGR of 4.3%-6.3%, with Germany and the UK driving demand, focusing on low-noise tools for urban and residential areas.
- Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth at a CAGR of 5.2%-7.2%, driven by China and Japan, where orchard maintenance and urban green spaces fuel demand.
- Rest of the World, including Brazil and South Africa, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%-6.0%, with trends toward agricultural and commercial landscaping applications.
Application Analysis
- Orchard maintenance applications are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%-7.0%, driven by leaf blowers' use in debris clearance for fruit production, with trends toward high-power models for efficiency.
- Landscape maintenance applications are projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8%-6.8%, supported by their role in urban parks and commercial properties, with innovations in noise reduction technologies.
- Other applications, including forestry and roadside clearing, are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%-6.3%, driven by niche uses in vegetation management and public infrastructure maintenance.
Type Analysis
- Gasoline-powered leaf blowers are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%-6.3%, valued for their power in heavy-duty tasks, with trends toward lower-emission engines to meet regulatory standards.
- Battery-powered leaf blowers are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%-7.3%, driven by demand for sustainable and quieter tools, with innovations in battery life, airflow capacity, and ergonomic designs.
Key Market Players
- Zhongjian Technology, based in Zhejiang, China, is a leading producer of leaf blowers, offering cost-effective solutions for agricultural and landscaping needs, known for its reliable manufacturing.
- Husqvarna, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, specializes in high-performance leaf blowers, emphasizing ergonomic and battery-powered models for professional use.
- Stihl, based in Waiblingen, Germany, produces leaf blowers for commercial applications, focusing on durability and high airflow performance.
- Echo, headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, USA, supplies leaf blowers for orchards, known for its robust gasoline-powered tools designed for heavy-duty tasks.
- RedMax, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, offers leaf blowers for landscaping, emphasizing lightweight and high-efficiency designs.
- Shindaiwa, headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan, produces leaf blowers for agriculture, focusing on high-power models for orchard maintenance.
- Green Works, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, USA, supplies battery-powered leaf blowers, known for eco-friendly solutions tailored to urban landscaping.
- SUMEC, headquartered in Nanjing, China, offers leaf blowers for commercial use, emphasizing scalable production and competitive pricing.
Market Opportunities and Challenges
Opportunities
- Growing demand for orchard maintenance drives leaf blower adoption.
- Advancements in battery technology enhance electric blower market growth.
- Emerging markets in Asia Pacific offer expansion opportunities due to agricultural mechanization and urban landscaping.
Challenges
- Stringent noise and emission regulations increase compliance costs for gasoline-powered models.
- High initial costs of battery-powered models limit adoption in cost-sensitive markets.
- Competition from low-cost manufacturers hinders premium brand penetration.
Growth Trend Analysis
The Agricultural Leaf Blower market is growing steadily, driven by demand for efficient debris management in agricultural and landscaping settings. On December 27, 2024, Performance Brokerage Services announced the sale of Schaffer Kubota in Dallas, Texas, to Springdale Tractor Company, potentially enhancing distribution networks for leaf blowers through Kubota's agricultural equipment channels.
On January 30, 2025, Performance Brokerage Services facilitated the sale of Patrick-Miller Tractor Company in Louisiana to MidSouth Tractor Company, strengthening Kubota's portfolio, which may include leaf blowers for orchard maintenance. On February 13, 2025, Escorts Kubota launched the Farmtrac Promaxx tractor series, designed for agricultural and commercial needs, potentially supporting integrated leaf blower use in orchards.
These developments align with a projected CAGR of 4.8%-6.8% through 2030, reflecting the market's focus on sustainability and efficiency.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Agricultural Leaf Blower by Region
8.2 Import of Agricultural Leaf Blower by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Agricultural Leaf Blower Market in North America (2020-2030)
9.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size
9.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Agricultural Leaf Blower Market in South America (2020-2030)
10.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size
10.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Agricultural Leaf Blower Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)
11.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size
11.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southeast Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Agricultural Leaf Blower Market in Europe (2020-2030)
12.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size
12.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Agricultural Leaf Blower Market in MEA (2020-2030)
13.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size
13.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Agricultural Leaf Blower Market (2020-2025)
14.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size
14.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Forecast (2025-2030)
15.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size Forecast
15.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
- Zhongjian Technology
- Husqvarna
- Stihl
- Echo
- RedMax
- Shindaiwa
- Green Works
- SUMEC
- Emak
- Makita
- Toro
- Koki
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8nyoje
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.