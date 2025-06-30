Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Notable Players Zhongjian Technology, Husqvarna, Stihl, Echo, RedMax, Shindaiwa, Green Works, SUMEC, Emak, Makita, Toro, & Koki

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Leaf Blower Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The agricultural leaf blowers industry is characterized by its emphasis on high airflow, durability, and ergonomic designs, with a significant shift toward battery-powered models for sustainability.

Key trends include the use of lightweight materials, noise reduction technologies, and integration with smart controls for precision operation. The market is driven by demand for efficient orchard maintenance and urban landscaping, with notable growth in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.



Market Size and Growth Forecast



The global Agricultural Leaf Blower market was valued at USD 0.8-1.5 billion in 2024, with an estimated CAGR of 4.8%-6.8% from 2025 to 2030, driven by demand for orchard and landscape maintenance.



Regional Analysis

North America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%-6.5%, with the U.S. leading due to its strong landscaping sector, emphasizing battery-powered blowers for eco-friendliness.

Europe is expected to achieve a CAGR of 4.3%-6.3%, with Germany and the UK driving demand, focusing on low-noise tools for urban and residential areas.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to record the highest growth at a CAGR of 5.2%-7.2%, driven by China and Japan, where orchard maintenance and urban green spaces fuel demand.

Rest of the World, including Brazil and South Africa, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%-6.0%, with trends toward agricultural and commercial landscaping applications.

Application Analysis

Orchard maintenance applications are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%-7.0%, driven by leaf blowers' use in debris clearance for fruit production, with trends toward high-power models for efficiency.

Landscape maintenance applications are projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8%-6.8%, supported by their role in urban parks and commercial properties, with innovations in noise reduction technologies.

Other applications, including forestry and roadside clearing, are expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%-6.3%, driven by niche uses in vegetation management and public infrastructure maintenance.

Type Analysis

Gasoline-powered leaf blowers are estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%-6.3%, valued for their power in heavy-duty tasks, with trends toward lower-emission engines to meet regulatory standards.

Battery-powered leaf blowers are projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3%-7.3%, driven by demand for sustainable and quieter tools, with innovations in battery life, airflow capacity, and ergonomic designs.

Key Market Players

Zhongjian Technology, based in Zhejiang, China, is a leading producer of leaf blowers, offering cost-effective solutions for agricultural and landscaping needs, known for its reliable manufacturing.

Husqvarna, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, specializes in high-performance leaf blowers, emphasizing ergonomic and battery-powered models for professional use.

Stihl, based in Waiblingen, Germany, produces leaf blowers for commercial applications, focusing on durability and high airflow performance.

Echo, headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois, USA, supplies leaf blowers for orchards, known for its robust gasoline-powered tools designed for heavy-duty tasks.

RedMax, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, offers leaf blowers for landscaping, emphasizing lightweight and high-efficiency designs.

Shindaiwa, headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan, produces leaf blowers for agriculture, focusing on high-power models for orchard maintenance.

Green Works, based in Mooresville, North Carolina, USA, supplies battery-powered leaf blowers, known for eco-friendly solutions tailored to urban landscaping.

SUMEC, headquartered in Nanjing, China, offers leaf blowers for commercial use, emphasizing scalable production and competitive pricing.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities

Growing demand for orchard maintenance drives leaf blower adoption.

Advancements in battery technology enhance electric blower market growth.

Emerging markets in Asia Pacific offer expansion opportunities due to agricultural mechanization and urban landscaping.

Challenges

Stringent noise and emission regulations increase compliance costs for gasoline-powered models.

High initial costs of battery-powered models limit adoption in cost-sensitive markets.

Competition from low-cost manufacturers hinders premium brand penetration.

Growth Trend Analysis



The Agricultural Leaf Blower market is growing steadily, driven by demand for efficient debris management in agricultural and landscaping settings. On December 27, 2024, Performance Brokerage Services announced the sale of Schaffer Kubota in Dallas, Texas, to Springdale Tractor Company, potentially enhancing distribution networks for leaf blowers through Kubota's agricultural equipment channels.

On January 30, 2025, Performance Brokerage Services facilitated the sale of Patrick-Miller Tractor Company in Louisiana to MidSouth Tractor Company, strengthening Kubota's portfolio, which may include leaf blowers for orchard maintenance. On February 13, 2025, Escorts Kubota launched the Farmtrac Promaxx tractor series, designed for agricultural and commercial needs, potentially supporting integrated leaf blower use in orchards.

These developments align with a projected CAGR of 4.8%-6.8% through 2030, reflecting the market's focus on sustainability and efficiency.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms



Chapter 3 Preface



Chapter 4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Classification/Types

4.3 Application/End Users



Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.3 Restraints

5.4 Opportunities

5.5 Threats



Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis

6.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Analysis

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users



Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics

7.1 Latest News

7.2 Merger and Acquisition

7.3 Planned/Future Project

7.4 Policy Dynamics



Chapter 8 Trading Analysis

8.1 Export of Agricultural Leaf Blower by Region

8.2 Import of Agricultural Leaf Blower by Region

8.3 Balance of Trade



Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Agricultural Leaf Blower Market in North America (2020-2030)

9.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size

9.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use

9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

9.4 Type Segmentation and Price

9.5 Key Countries Analysis

9.5.1 United States

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Agricultural Leaf Blower Market in South America (2020-2030)

10.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size

10.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use

10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

10.4 Type Segmentation and Price

10.5 Key Countries Analysis

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Agricultural Leaf Blower Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)

11.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size

11.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use

11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

11.4 Type Segmentation and Price

11.5 Key Countries Analysis

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 Southeast Asia

11.5.6 Australia



Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Agricultural Leaf Blower Market in Europe (2020-2030)

12.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size

12.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use

12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

12.4 Type Segmentation and Price

12.5 Key Countries Analysis

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 United Kingdom

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Agricultural Leaf Blower Market in MEA (2020-2030)

13.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size

13.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use

13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

13.4 Type Segmentation and Price

13.5 Key Countries Analysis

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Israel

13.5.3 South Africa

13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

13.5.5 Turkey



Chapter 14 Summary For Global Agricultural Leaf Blower Market (2020-2025)

14.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size

14.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price



Chapter 15 Global Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Forecast (2025-2030)

15.1 Agricultural Leaf Blower Market Size Forecast

15.2 Agricultural Leaf Blower Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast



Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

Zhongjian Technology

Husqvarna

Stihl

Echo

RedMax

Shindaiwa

Green Works

SUMEC

Emak

Makita

Toro

Koki

