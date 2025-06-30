Hoverboard Global Market Report 2025 with Competitor Profiles for HaloBoard, Ninebot, Segway, SURFUS, TOMOLOO, Shenzhen Rooder Technology, JIALIKE, Razor, Airwheel Technology, & More

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hoverboard Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Hoverboards, self-balancing electric scooters, cater to urban mobility and recreational needs, with 68% of the global population projected to live in cities by 2050, driving demand for short-distance, eco-friendly transport. Their low-carbon design aligns with efforts to reduce urban pollution. The 1.2 billion global youth population in 2023 fuels recreational demand, with hoverboards offering fun and engaging mobility.
Technological advancements, such as UL2272 safety certifications and smart features like Bluetooth connectivity, enhance consumer trust. E-commerce, growing 9% in 2024, boosts accessibility through platforms like Amazon and Walmart. The global hoverboard market is estimated at USD 1.0-1.5 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 4%-8% through 2030, driven by urbanization, youth entertainment, and technological improvements.
Regional Market Trends
- Asia Pacific: China, India, and Japan lead with urban mobility needs and youth-driven recreational trends.
- North America: The U.S. and Canada focus on premium and recreational hoverboards.
- Europe: Germany, France, and the UK emphasize eco-friendly urban transport solutions.
- Rest of the World: Brazil and South Africa see growth with rising urban populations.
Distribution Channel Analysis
- Online: Expected growth of 5%-9%, driven by e-commerce platforms. Trends focus on direct-to-consumer sales and promotional campaigns.
- Offline: Projected growth of 3.5%-7.5%, through retail and specialty stores. Trends emphasize in-store demonstrations and safety showcases.
Type Analysis
- Single Wheel: Anticipated growth of 4%-8%, valued for agility and recreational appeal. Trends focus on lightweight, portable designs.
- Double Wheel: Expected growth of 5%-9%, preferred for stability and urban commuting. Trends emphasize enhanced safety features and smart connectivity.
Key Market Players
- HaloBoard: Offers durable hoverboards for recreational and urban use.
- Ninebot: Markets smart hoverboards with advanced safety and connectivity features.
- Segway: Supplies premium hoverboards for urban mobility.
- Razor USA LLC: Distributes youth-oriented hoverboards with vibrant designs.
- TOMOLOO Technology Industrial: Provides affordable hoverboards with entertainment-focused features.
Market Opportunities and Challenges
Opportunities:
- Addressing 68% urban population growth by 2050 for short-distance transport.
- Capitalizing on 1.2 billion youth for recreational hoverboard demand.
- Leveraging demand for eco-friendly urban mobility solutions.
- Utilizing 9% e-commerce growth in 2024 for broader market reach.
- Innovating with UL2272-certified, smart, and lightweight hoverboards.
- Expanding into urbanizing markets like India and Brazil.
Challenges:
- Competing with alternative urban mobility devices like electric scooters.
- High costs of ensuring safety certifications and smart features.
- Addressing consumer concerns about battery safety and product durability.
- Navigating regulatory restrictions on hoverboard use in public spaces.
- Managing supply chain disruptions for electronic components.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 3 Preface
Chapter 4 Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Classification/Types
4.3 Application/End Users
Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.3 Restraints
5.4 Opportunities
5.5 Threats
Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis
6.1 Upstream/Suppliers Analysis
6.2 Hoverboard Analysis
6.2.1 Technology Analysis
6.2.2 Cost Analysis
6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis
6.3 Downstream Buyers/End Users
Chapter 7 Latest Market Dynamics
7.1 Latest News
7.2 Merger and Acquisition
7.3 Planned/Future Project
7.4 Policy Dynamics
Chapter 8 Trading Analysis
8.1 Export of Hoverboard by Region
8.2 Import of Hoverboard by Region
8.3 Balance of Trade
Chapter 9 Historical and Forecast Hoverboard Market in North America (2020-2030)
9.1 Hoverboard Market Size
9.2 Hoverboard Demand by End Use
9.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
9.4 Type Segmentation and Price
9.5 Key Countries Analysis
9.5.1 United States
9.5.2 Canada
9.5.3 Mexico
Chapter 10 Historical and Forecast Hoverboard Market in South America (2020-2030)
10.1 Hoverboard Market Size
10.2 Hoverboard Demand by End Use
10.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
10.4 Type Segmentation and Price
10.5 Key Countries Analysis
10.5.1 Brazil
10.5.2 Argentina
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Peru
Chapter 11 Historical and Forecast Hoverboard Market in Asia & Pacific (2020-2030)
11.1 Hoverboard Market Size
11.2 Hoverboard Demand by End Use
11.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
11.4 Type Segmentation and Price
11.5 Key Countries Analysis
11.5.1 China
11.5.2 India
11.5.3 Japan
11.5.4 South Korea
11.5.5 Southeast Asia
11.5.6 Australia
Chapter 12 Historical and Forecast Hoverboard Market in Europe (2020-2030)
12.1 Hoverboard Market Size
12.2 Hoverboard Demand by End Use
12.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
12.4 Type Segmentation and Price
12.5 Key Countries Analysis
12.5.1 Germany
12.5.2 France
12.5.3 United Kingdom
12.5.4 Italy
12.5.5 Spain
12.5.6 Belgium
12.5.7 Netherlands
12.5.8 Austria
12.5.9 Poland
12.5.10 Russia
Chapter 13 Historical and Forecast Hoverboard Market in MEA (2020-2030)
13.1 Hoverboard Market Size
13.2 Hoverboard Demand by End Use
13.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
13.4 Type Segmentation and Price
13.5 Key Countries Analysis
13.5.1 Egypt
13.5.2 Israel
13.5.3 South Africa
13.5.4 Gulf Cooperation Council Countries
13.5.5 Turkey
Chapter 14 Summary For Global Hoverboard Market (2020-2025)
14.1 Hoverboard Market Size
14.2 Hoverboard Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Hoverboard Market Forecast (2025-2030)
15.1 Hoverboard Market Size Forecast
15.2 Hoverboard Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
- HaloBoard
- Ninebot
- Segway
- SURFUS
- Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology
- TOMOLOO Technology Industrial
- Shenzhen Rooder Technology
- JIALIKE Electronic Company
- Razor USA LLC
- Airwheel Technology
