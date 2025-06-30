Hoverboard Global Market Report 2025 with Competitor Profiles for HaloBoard, Ninebot, Segway, SURFUS, TOMOLOO, Shenzhen Rooder Technology, JIALIKE, Razor, Airwheel Technology, & More

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hoverboard Global Market Insights 2025, Analysis and Forecast to 2030, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application, Product Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Hoverboards, self-balancing electric scooters, cater to urban mobility and recreational needs, with 68% of the global population projected to live in cities by 2050, driving demand for short-distance, eco-friendly transport. Their low-carbon design aligns with efforts to reduce urban pollution. The 1.2 billion global youth population in 2023 fuels recreational demand, with hoverboards offering fun and engaging mobility.

Technological advancements, such as UL2272 safety certifications and smart features like Bluetooth connectivity, enhance consumer trust. E-commerce, growing 9% in 2024, boosts accessibility through platforms like Amazon and Walmart. The global hoverboard market is estimated at USD 1.0-1.5 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 4%-8% through 2030, driven by urbanization, youth entertainment, and technological improvements.



Regional Market Trends

Asia Pacific: China, India, and Japan lead with urban mobility needs and youth-driven recreational trends.

North America: The U.S. and Canada focus on premium and recreational hoverboards.

Europe: Germany, France, and the UK emphasize eco-friendly urban transport solutions.

Rest of the World: Brazil and South Africa see growth with rising urban populations.

Distribution Channel Analysis

Online: Expected growth of 5%-9%, driven by e-commerce platforms. Trends focus on direct-to-consumer sales and promotional campaigns.

Offline: Projected growth of 3.5%-7.5%, through retail and specialty stores. Trends emphasize in-store demonstrations and safety showcases.

Type Analysis

Single Wheel: Anticipated growth of 4%-8%, valued for agility and recreational appeal. Trends focus on lightweight, portable designs.

Double Wheel: Expected growth of 5%-9%, preferred for stability and urban commuting. Trends emphasize enhanced safety features and smart connectivity.

Key Market Players

HaloBoard: Offers durable hoverboards for recreational and urban use.

Ninebot: Markets smart hoverboards with advanced safety and connectivity features.

Segway: Supplies premium hoverboards for urban mobility.

Razor USA LLC: Distributes youth-oriented hoverboards with vibrant designs.

TOMOLOO Technology Industrial: Provides affordable hoverboards with entertainment-focused features.

Market Opportunities and Challenges

Opportunities:

Addressing 68% urban population growth by 2050 for short-distance transport.

Capitalizing on 1.2 billion youth for recreational hoverboard demand.

Leveraging demand for eco-friendly urban mobility solutions.

Utilizing 9% e-commerce growth in 2024 for broader market reach.

Innovating with UL2272-certified, smart, and lightweight hoverboards.

Expanding into urbanizing markets like India and Brazil.

Challenges:

Competing with alternative urban mobility devices like electric scooters.

High costs of ensuring safety certifications and smart features.

Addressing consumer concerns about battery safety and product durability.

Navigating regulatory restrictions on hoverboard use in public spaces.

Managing supply chain disruptions for electronic components.

