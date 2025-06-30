Intellias strengthens cloud transformation capabilities as one of only 19 Google Cloud DevOps specialists worldwide

CHICAGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellias, a global software engineering and digital consulting company, today announced that it has earned the highly coveted Google Cloud DevOps Specialization. Fewer than one percent of all Google Cloud partners—just 19 out of more than 2,300 worldwide—hold this distinction, underscoring the firm’s leadership in cloud-native engineering and DevOps delivery.

Becoming a Specialized partner elevates the company’s status within the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, providing the business with a significant endorsement for the work it does across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan and Asia-Pacific. For Intellias, the recognition affirms a long-term strategy of investing in advanced engineering talent, rigorous best practices, and deep Google Cloud expertise.

“Achieving the DevOps Specialization proves we can translate advanced engineering into real business value,” said Regina Viadro, SVP Global Head of Digital Technology Services and President, North America at Intellias. “Our clients trust us to modernize critical infrastructure and reduce time to impact—and this credential validates that trust.”

Dmytro Vedetskyi, Head of Cloud and DevOps at Intellias, added: “Earning the Google Cloud DevOps Specialization is a significant achievement that showcases our team’s extensive technical expertise and demonstrated ability to deliver impactful results for clients. This recognition is more than just a successful audit — it stands as a testament to Google Cloud’s trust in us as a strategic partner. It underscores our ongoing commitment to innovation, excellence, and the strength of our technology-driven professional team.”

The Google Cloud DevOps Specialization is the program’s highest technical credential. To qualify, partners must pass an independent technical assessment, present verified customer success stories, and maintain a team of certified engineers.

What this means for clients

With the specialization in place, Intellias clients can expect:

Faster time-to-market: Automated CI/CD pipelines that shorten release cycles and speed new-feature delivery.

Higher reliability: Cloud-native architectures and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) practices that improve uptime and performance.

Lower operational overhead: Infrastructure-as-code and automated provisioning that cut manual effort and reduce costs.

Future-proof scalability: Modern DevOps toolchains built on Google Cloud that grow seamlessly with business demand.

Intellias will continue to expand its DevOps and cloud services portfolio, helping organizations re-architect legacy systems, adopt cloud-first strategies, and innovate at startup speed, all while maintaining enterprise-grade security and governance.

