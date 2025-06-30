Portugal Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2025-2030: AtlasEdge, Edged Energy, Quetta Data Centers, and Templus are New Entrants to Portugal's Data Center Market

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portugal Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Portugal Data Center Market was valued at USD 947 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 3.09 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 21.84%.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In 2024, Portugal accounted for approximately 0.8% of Western Europe's total power usage, and this share is projected to rise to 3.4% by 2030. This expected growth is largely driven by the increasing number of data center installations, which are significantly boosting the country's power capacity requirements.

As of March 2025, the total live IT power capacity in the country was about 47.5 MW, with over 310 MW of power capacity currently in the development and planning stages. The existing power capacity represents just over 15% of the overall upcoming power capacity in the Portugal data center market.

In April 2025, a major power outage impacted Portugal and other parts of Europe, causing widespread disruptions, including to data center operations. However, Start Campus maintained uninterrupted services by relying on its sustainable backup system powered by renewable fuel (HVO) for local energy storage, ensuring continuous and reliable operations during the blackout.

Cloud services are expected to grow rapidly in the country, with increasing adoption across various sectors such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare. A key example is Banco Atlantico Europa, which became the first bank in the country to migrate its core banking system to the cloud, highlighting the growing trend of digital transformation through cloud technology.

PORTUGAL DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Portugal data center market features several global and regional data center operators providing colocation services. Notable operators include Equinix, AR Telecom, NOS Sistemas, REN, and others. Lisbon is the primary hub and a preferred location for data center development in Portugal.

Leading companies such as Start Campus, Equinix, and NOS are investing in large-scale and edge data centers across the Portugal data center market. All invest in sustainable, AI-ready facilities capable of supporting hyperscale workloads. Some of the new entrants in the Portugal data center market include AtlasEdge, Edged Energy in partnership with MERLIN Properties, Quetta Data Centers, and Templus.

In December 2024, Start Campus, a new player in the Portugal data center market, announced the launch of its first data center facility at its planned 1.2 GW campus in Sines, Portugal. The opening of this new data center is expected to attract further investment and innovation in the region, enabling hyperscale and cloud providers to leverage advanced data center capacity for their AI infrastructure.

Currently, there are no dedicated cloud regions operational in Portugal by major cloud operators such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft, and Google. However, with the launch of hyperscale data center facilities, we anticipate that some of these companies will launch their own dedicated cloud regions in Portugal during the forecast period.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Lisbon Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Lisbon Other Cities



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $947 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3090 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Portugal

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

IT Infrastructure Server Infrastructure Storage Infrastructure Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure UPS Systems Generators Transfer Switches & Switchgears PDUs Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure Cooling Systems Racks Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems CRAC and CRAH Units Chillers Units Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers Other Cooling Units

General Construction Core & Shell Development Installation & Commissioning Services Engineering & Building Design Fire Detection & Suppression Physical Security Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard Tier I & Tier II Tier III Tier IV



