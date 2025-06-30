Business Opportunities for the Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market 2025-2030 - Proliferation of Asymmetric Warfare Throws the Spotlight on Advanced Targeting Solutions

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Thermal Weapon Sights - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth in the military thermal weapon sights market is driven by several factors. The rising global defense budgets, particularly in emerging economies, have resulted in increased procurement of advanced thermal imaging systems. The escalating geopolitical tensions and the need for superior night-time operational capabilities are pushing armed forces to invest in cutting-edge technologies. Furthermore, the proliferation of asymmetric warfare, where traditional combat lines are blurred, necessitates advanced surveillance and targeting systems that thermal weapon sights provide.

The trend towards modernizing and upgrading existing military equipment fleets also plays a crucial role, as countries seek to replace outdated systems with more efficient and effective thermal imaging solutions. Moreover, collaborations and partnerships between defense contractors and technology firms are fostering innovation, driving down costs, and expanding the adoption of these advanced systems across different military branches. The ongoing focus on enhancing soldier safety and operational capability continues to propel the market for military thermal weapon sights, making it a vital component of modern military infrastructure.



The report analyzes the Military Thermal Weapon Sights market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Type (Gun-based Thermal Weapon Sights, Vehicle-Mounted Thermal Weapon Sights); Application (Air Application, Maritime Application, Land Application)

Type (Gun-based Thermal Weapon Sights, Vehicle-Mounted Thermal Weapon Sights); Application (Air Application, Maritime Application, Land Application) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Gun-based Thermal Weapon Sights segment, which is expected to reach US$889.3 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.4%. The Vehicle-Mounted Thermal Weapon Sights segment is also set to grow at 2.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $266.2 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $267.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

How is the Global Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as American Technologies Network Corp., ASELSAN AS, BAE Systems PLC, Elbit Systems Ltd., Excelitas Technologies Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 285 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $985.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Global Defense Budgets Propels Growth of Military Thermal Weapon Sights Market

Increasing Geopolitical Tensions Expand Addressable Market Opportunity

Advances in Sensor Technology Strengthen Business Case for Enhanced Thermal Imaging

Integration of AI and Machine Learning Generates Demand for Smart Thermal Weapon Sights

Miniaturization Trends Spur Adoption of Portable and Lightweight Thermal Sights

Ruggedization Innovations Propel Growth in Varied Combat Environments

Demand for Multifunctional Devices Drives Adoption of Integrated Thermal Systems

Proliferation of Asymmetric Warfare Throws the Spotlight on Advanced Targeting Solutions

Night-Time Operational Needs Accelerate Demand for High-Performance Thermal Sights

Modernization Programs in Defense Forces Sustain Growth of Thermal Weapon Sights Market

Enhancements in Image Resolution Propel Market for Precision Target Engagement

Automated Target Recognition Capabilities Drive Demand for AI-Powered Thermal Sights

Focus on Soldier Safety Expands Market for Reliable Thermal Imaging Solutions

Replacement of Outdated Systems Strengthens Market Dynamics for New Technologies

Technological Innovations in Heat Signature Detection Impacts the Market

