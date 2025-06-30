Military Aircrafts Industry Analysis and Business Forecast 2025-2030 - Shift Towards Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Transforms Market Dynamics in the Military Aviation Sector

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Aircrafts - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military Aircrafts was valued at US$106.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$146.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Military Aircrafts market.







The growth in the military aircraft market is driven by several factors, primarily shaped by the shifting global security landscape, the need for modernization, and advancements in military aviation technology. The increasing geopolitical tensions in various regions, such as Eastern Europe and the Asia-Pacific, are compelling countries to strengthen their air power to maintain strategic parity or gain a competitive edge. This has led to significant investments in next-generation aircraft platforms, with nations like the United States, China, and Russia at the forefront of procuring advanced fighters, bombers, and surveillance aircrafts to deter potential adversaries.

Furthermore, the proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) is another growth driver, as militaries around the world are expanding their UAV fleets for ISR and combat roles, capitalizing on their cost-effectiveness and operational flexibility. The demand for multi-role combat aircraft, which can perform various missions - air superiority, ground attack, and ISR - within a single platform, is also growing, as they offer a versatile and budget-efficient solution for countries looking to streamline their air fleets.

Technological advancements, such as stealth, AI-enabled systems, and electronic warfare, are pushing countries to upgrade their existing fleets to maintain operational readiness against increasingly sophisticated threats. Additionally, the rise in defense spending in emerging economies such as India, Japan, and Saudi Arabia is further fueling market expansion, as these countries seek to bolster their indigenous aircraft development capabilities to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

These factors, combined with an increasing emphasis on interoperability and joint operations among allied nations, are not only driving the procurement of new aircraft but also sustaining a strong demand for upgrades, maintenance, and training programs, thereby shaping the future trajectory of the global military aircraft market.



The report analyzes the Military Aircrafts market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotorcraft Aircraft)

Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotorcraft Aircraft) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fixed-Wing Aircraft segment, which is expected to reach US$113.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.3%. The Rotorcraft Aircraft segment is also set to grow at 5.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $34.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.7% CAGR to reach $22.7 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Military Aircrafts Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Airbus SAS, Dassault Aviation SA, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 36 companies featured in this Military Aircrafts market report include:

Airbus SAS

Dassault Aviation SA

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Leonardo S.p.A

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Pilatus Aircraft Ltd.

Rostec

Russian Helicopters JSC

Saab AB

Textron Inc.

The Boeing Company

MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude to Military Aircrafts

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

In a World Torn by Geopolitical Instability & War, Steadfastness of Global GDP Becomes Increasingly Unpredictable Given the Many Direct and Indirect Economic Repercussions: World Economic Growth Projections (Real Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Annual % Change) for the Years 2022 Through 2025

All Eyes on Global Inflation, the Main Risk Factor in Global Markets: Global Headline Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 through 2025

With Oil Prices Influencing the Rate of inflation, it Remains the Most Watched Commodity in Global Markets: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2019 through 2025

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Competition

Military Aircrafts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Aircraft Market Flights Forward to Enchanting Growth Territory

Fixed Wing, Engine, Below 50-Ton & Combat Aircraft: Segments Powering Expansion of Military Aircraft Market

Combat Segment Rules Global Market

North America's Leadership Role in Global Military Aircraft Market

Asia-Pacific to Witness Fast Growth

Dynamic Factors Unleashing Lucrative Avenues for Growth of Military Aircraft Market

Market Drivers

Market Opportunities

Recent Market Activity

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Military Aircraft Fleets Keep Up the Market Momentum

Global Military Aircraft Active Fleet by Country: As of 2024

Global Military Aircraft Active Fleet by Aircraft Type: As of 2024

Global Military Aircraft Active Fleet by Geographic Region: As of 2024

Combat Aircraft Fleet: Percentage Breakdown of Active Fleet Size by Aircraft Type: 2024

Combat Helicopter Fleet: Percentage Breakdown of Active Fleet by Helicopter Type: 2024

Global Military Spending Fuels Expansion in Military Aircraft Development

Military Spending by Top Countries in 2024 (In US$ Billion)

Modernization of Aging Aircraft Fleets Strengthens Business Case for New Aircraft Acquisitions

Average Age (in Years) of Military Aircraft in the US for the Years 1995, 2000, 2018, 2021 and 2024

Growing Geopolitical Tensions Drive Demand for Advanced Military Aircraft

Increasing Focus on Aerial Dominance Spurs Adoption of Fifth-Generation Fighter Jets

Shift Towards Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) Transforms Market Dynamics in the Military Aviation Sector

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Systems Enhances Capabilities of Next-Gen Aircraft

Autonomous Military Aircraft Emerge as Exploding Trend on Military Aircraft Market

Stealth Technology Revolutionizes Military Aircrafts

Rapid Advancements in Hypersonic Technology Expand the Market for Military Aircrafts

