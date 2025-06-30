Military & Defense Ground Support Equipment (GSE) Industry Report 2025-2030: Modernization of Military Airbases Strengthens Business Case for Next-Gen GSE Solutions

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military & Defense Ground Support Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military & Defense Ground Support Equipment was valued at US$766.4 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$958.2 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Military & Defense Ground Support Equipment market.







The military & defense ground support equipment market is poised for strong growth, driven by technological innovations, the demand for operational efficiency, and the shift toward sustainability. Despite challenges such as high costs, integration complexities, and cybersecurity concerns, advancements in automation, digitalization, and energy-efficient technologies are transforming the industry. As military forces continue to modernize and adopt advanced technologies, the role of GSE in ensuring operational readiness and success will only become more critical.



Segments: Power Type (Diesel GSE, Electric GSE, Hybrid GSE); Aircraft Type (Fighter Jets, Transport Aircraft, Special Mission Aircraft)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Diesel GSE segment, which is expected to reach US$618.6 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.6%. The Electric GSE segment is also set to grow at 4.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $208.8 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.0% CAGR to reach $192.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as AERO Specialties, Airbus Defence and Space, Avon Technologies, Babcock International, BAE Systems and more.

Some of the 34 companies featured in this Military & Defense Ground Support Equipment market report include:

AERO Specialties

Airbus Defence and Space

Avon Technologies

Babcock International

BAE Systems

BEML Limited

Elbit Systems

General Dynamics

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3 Technologies

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Oshkosh Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Rolls-Royce

Saab AB

Thales Group

TLD Group

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Complimentary Update: Buyers receive a free July 2025 update with finalized tariff impacts, new trade agreement effects, revised projections, and expanded country-level coverage.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 271 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $766.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $958.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Military & Defense Ground Support Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expansion of Global Military Budgets Spurs Investment in Advanced Ground Support Equipment

Increasing Geopolitical Tensions Throws the Spotlight on Rapid Deployment Capabilities

Growth in Defense Aviation Fleets Drives Demand for Scalable Ground Support Systems

Modernization of Military Airbases Strengthens Business Case for Next-Gen GSE Solutions

Rising Focus on Equipment Interoperability Accelerates Demand for Modular GSE Platforms

Increasing Emphasis on Mission Readiness Propels Growth of Autonomous Ground Support Vehicles

Surge in Arctic and Harsh Terrain Operations Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Ruggedized GSE

Growing Adoption of Hybrid and Electric Power Systems Drives Demand for Eco-Friendly Ground Equipment

Integration of AI and Predictive Maintenance Technologies Spurs Innovation in Maintenance GSE

Emphasis on Lifecycle Cost Reduction Generates Demand for Multi-Role, Low-Maintenance Equipment

NATO Standardization Initiatives Drive Adoption of Uniform GSE Platforms Across Allied Forces

