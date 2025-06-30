Military Land Vehicles Industry Growth Analysis and Strategy Outlook 2025-2030

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Land Vehicles - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Military Land Vehicles was valued at US$33.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$40.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Military Land Vehicles market.







The growth in the military land vehicles market is driven by several factors. Firstly, increasing defense budgets across various countries, particularly in response to rising geopolitical tensions and modernization programs, are significantly boosting the demand for advanced military land vehicles. Secondly, the rapid technological advancements in vehicle protection systems, autonomous driving technologies, and propulsion systems are propelling market growth. The need for versatility and adaptability in military operations is also encouraging the development and procurement of multi-role vehicles that can perform a variety of functions in different combat environments.

Additionally, collaborations between defense contractors and technology firms are accelerating innovations and bringing cutting-edge solutions to the market. The growing emphasis on asymmetric warfare and counter-terrorism operations further drives the need for highly mobile and well-protected land vehicles. Finally, government initiatives to replace aging vehicle fleets with modern, more capable units are sustaining long-term market growth, ensuring that armed forces are equipped with the latest technologies to meet current and future challenges.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Infantry Fighting Vehicles segment, which is expected to reach US$10.7 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.6%. The Armored Personnel Carriers segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $8.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $8.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

The report analyzes the Military Land Vehicles market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Vehicle Type (Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Personnel Carriers, Main Battle Tanks, Light Multi-Role Vehicles, Tactical Trucks, Other Vehicle Types); Application (Defense & Combat Application, Logistics & Transportation Application)

Vehicle Type (Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Personnel Carriers, Main Battle Tanks, Light Multi-Role Vehicles, Tactical Trucks, Other Vehicle Types); Application (Defense & Combat Application, Logistics & Transportation Application) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Modernization of Armed Forces Drives Demand for Advanced Vehicles

Increasing Defense Budgets Spur Market Growth

Technological Advancements in Armor and Weaponry Strengthen Vehicle Capabilities

Rising Geopolitical Tensions Generate Demand for Military Vehicles

Integration of Autonomous and Unmanned Systems Enhances Operational Efficiency

Focus on Soldier Safety and Survivability Drives Innovations

Collaborative R&D Efforts Between Nations Accelerate Technological Advancements

Government Initiatives and Policies Propel Market Expansion

Cybersecurity Concerns Drive Development of Secure Communication Systems

Rapid Prototyping and 3D Printing Technologies Enhance Production Capabilities

Growing Demand for Armored Vehicles in Peacekeeping Missions Drives Market

