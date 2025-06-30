Karolinska Development divests shares in portfolio company OssDsign

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 30, 2025. Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) divests its remaining shares in the portfolio company OssDsign and thereby strengthens the investment company’s liquidity. The divestments brings Karolinska Development a capital injection of approximately SEK 34.5 million.

Karolinska Development has been a long-term owner of OssDsign and was involved in the listing of the company on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm in 2019.

"We have been on a long journey with OssDsign and supported the company through several important stages. In recent periods, OssDsign has demonstrated strong value development, which is also reflected in the share price. We have decided to realize the profit in Karolinska Development's holdings and prioritize other investments where we see greater value creation potential, and a higher possible return on investment. The sale strengthens our financial position and increases our capacity to invest in other holdings,” says Viktor Drvota, CEO Karolinska Development.

Following the divestment, Karolinska Development has no direct ownership in OssDsign, but an indirect ownership via KCIF Co-Investment Fund remains.

For further information, please contact:

Viktor Drvota, CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 73 982 52 02, e-mail: viktor.drvota@karolinskadevelopment.com

Johan Dighed, General Counsel and Deputy CEO, Karolinska Development AB

Phone: +46 70 207 48 26, e-mail: johan.dighed@karolinskadevelopment.com

TO THE EDITORS

About Karolinska Development AB



Karolinska Development AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: KDEV) is a Nordic life sciences investment company. The company focuses on identifying breakthrough medical innovations in the Nordic region that are developed by entrepreneurs and leadership teams. The Company invests in the creation and growth of companies that advance these assets into commercial products that are designed to make a difference to patients' lives while providing an attractive return on investment to shareholders.

Karolinska Development has access to world-class medical innovations at the Karolinska Institutet and other leading universities and research institutes in the Nordic region. The Company aims to build companies around scientists who are leaders in their fields, supported by experienced management teams and advisers, and co-funded by specialist international investors, to provide the greatest chance of success.

Karolinska Development has a portfolio of eleven companies targeting opportunities in innovative treatment for life-threatening or serious debilitating diseases.

The Company is led by an entrepreneurial team of investment professionals with a proven track record as company builders and with access to a strong global network.

For more information, please visit www.karolinskadevelopment.com.

Attachment