International Commercial Contracts School (5-Day Online Training Course: September 22-26, 2025) - Effectively Draft and Negotiate Contracts with Knowledge and Confidence, Led by an International Specialist

The 5-day International Commercial Contracts School offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of contract law, drafting techniques, negotiation tactics and the law of damages under common law with comparisons to civil law jurisdictions.

Presented by an international specialist in the field, attending this course will enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.

The programme is split into three comprehensive modules:

Module one: Business and contract law for international commercial contracts covers the formation and management of a business contract, the pre-contract documents, drafting contract terms and specific key clauses

Module two: International contract negotiation looks at preparing for negotiations and setting objectives, while considering national and organisational cultures and styles

Module three: Liabilities and damages in international commercial agreements focuses on identifying areas of potential risk, and exclusions and limitations of liability clauses

By attending this course you will:

Understand how a contract is formed and what makes it binding and enforceable

Learn about the impact of common and civil law

Get to grips with pre-contract documents including NDA agreements

Consider constructive performance obligations and payment mechanisms

Master the defences to breach of contract

Expand your knowledge of termination and variation clauses

Enhance your negotiation skills and understand different styles

Identify areas of risk and learn how to mitigate against them

Discuss choice of law and dispute resolution options

Certifications:

CPD: 30 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

This course has been specifically designed for:

Heads of legal

In-house counsel

Contracts directors and managers

Commercial directors and managers

Senior business development executives

Private practice lawyers

Professional legal advisors

Agenda

Day 1

Module One: Business and Contract Law for International Commercial Contracts

Formation of a business contract

What is a contract?

Different legal systems to know about

Common and civil law

Contract, tort and equity

Making a binding and enforceable contract

Six components

Offer

Acceptance

Deeds

Pre-contract documents - sample agreement and checklist

Informal contracts

Standard terms

Letter of intent

Memorandum of understanding

Heads of agreement

Binding or non-binding and enforceability

Meaning and effect of using 'subject to contract' and 'without prejudice'

Duty of good faith

Confidentiality and NDA agreements - sample document and checklist

Current practice

What is 'confidential information'?

Recent cases

Quantifying loss

Checklist for protection

Practical drafting workshop: Pre-contract documents and enforceability

Getting to grips with how the law changes and what you thought you had agreed to

What are implied terms and where do you use them?

Working within government restrictions

Misrepresentation

International convention

Practical workshop: understanding and effecting drafting payment obligations

Advance/stage payments

Retention monies

The role of bonds

Credit insurance

Letters of credit

Constructive performance obligations

Specific performance

Condition precedents

Delivery

Force majeure

The doctrine of frustration

Managing the contract

Payment mechanisms

Contract guides

Service levels

Audit rights

Dealing with change

Delegation

Contract programme and governance

Change management

Practical drafting exercise: Drafting contract terms

In this session participants will practise drafting contract terms and receive practical advice and guidance on how they can develop in this area.

Day 2

Key clauses and how they are interpreted in different countries

Best efforts and reasonable endeavours

Confidentiality clauses

Penalty clauses

Assignment clauses

Termination

Post-contractual obligations

Making defences to breach of contract

Misrepresentation

Duress

Mistake

Negligent misstatement

Termination and variation - understanding how and when contracts end

Duration

Remedying defaults

Events

Liquidation

Change of control

Post-termination

Variation of contracts

Limit contractual risk for your organisation

Identifying the areas of potential claims

Examining claims in contract

Examining claims in tort

What are the claims under other headings?

Insurance

Successfully resolving contractual disputes and exit

Drafting key provisions to minimise the risk of disputes

ADR clauses

Arbitration - institutional or ad hoc

Practical drafting exercise: standard contract terms

In this session participants will draft standard contract terms based on the skills and knowledge developed during the day under the guidance of the expert trainer.

Some typical agreements

This session will review the terms and conditions of some typical agreements to illustrate how to avoid the legal pitfalls and challenges faced.

Service

Supply

Manufacture

Licensing

Practical workshop: drafting and understanding boilerplate clauses with sample clauses and pointers

General Provisions

Confidentiality

Costs

Assignment

Entire agreement

Notices

Law of the contract

Jurisdiction

Day 3

Module Two: International Contract Negotiation

Essentials of negotiations

Effective negotiators

Negotiation models

Objectives

Strategies

Frameworks

Perceptions

Preparing for negotiations - setting objectives and selecting strategy

Preparation questions

BATNA/ZOPA/target

Power, interests and positions

Selecting a strategy

Creating value

Preparation in a hurry

Negotiating across national and organisational cultures

Mapping national cultures

Reconciling differences

High and low context

Types of collaborations

Trust

Negotiating styles

Recognising your style

Learn how to adapt your style for greater success

Identifying styles

Adapting styles

Practising different negotiating styles

Practical workshop: negotiation of legal and commercial clauses

Communication skills

Effective listening

Effective telling

Body language

Silence

Telephone and Internet

Situation tactics or ploys and counterploys

Creating the right atmosphere

Seating

Threats/insults

Interruptions

Emotional appeals

Making and reinforcing a final offer

Encouraging closure

Negotiation clinic: discuss recent challenges you have faced

Get your queries answered on recent challenges you have faced in negotiations and learn how to overcome them.

Personal action plans

Day 4

Module Three: Liabilities and Damages in International Commercial Agreements

Identifying the areas of risk

The areas of potential claims

Claims in contract

Claims in tort

Claims under other headings

Warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities

Differences

Which to use and when

Remedies for breach

Relationship with entire agreement

Indemnities - examples

The court approach and contra proferentem

Types of guarantees - performance and on-demand

Exclusions and limitations of liabilities

Liability for personal injury or death

Liability for late delivery and/or performance

Maximum aggregate damages

Fundamental breach

Different country examples

Liquidated damages and penalties defined - comparative analysis

Recoverability of liquidated damages and penalties

Rules of interpretation and evidence requirement

Types of contract to which the rules do or do not apply

Types of clause to which the rules do or do not apply

Templates with comparative clauses

New Supreme Court rule on liquidated and ascertained damages and penalties - Cavendish vs Makdessi

Workshop: Exclusion and liquidated and ascertained damages clauses

Force majeure, frustration and economic hardship

The concept of force majeure

Changing circumstances and unforeseen events

Hardship clauses

Defining the events

Typical claims

The termination period

Re-execution/renegotiation

The doctrine of frustration

Workshop session: drafting exercises

During this session, delegates will be given drafting exercises to put what they have learnt into practice.

Day 5

Direct, indirect and consequential damages

Types of damages

Damages for breach of contract

Back-to-back contracts

Physical damages

Costs and expenses

Waste

Loss of profit

Consequential losses and expenses

Loss of opportunity, expectation and amenity

Examples of clauses from common and civil law

Choice of law governing the contract

Legal basis

Applicable law in the absence of choice

Limits of choice of law

Natural place of jurisdiction

Choice of forum clauses

Limits of choice of forum clauses

Litigation, arbitration and alternative dispute resolution

Choice of arbitration

Drafting of an arbitration clause

Avoiding pathological clauses

Alternative dispute resolution

Conciliation, mediation and ADR

Enforcement

