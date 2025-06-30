Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Outlook Report 2025 | Market to Surpass $101 Billion by 2034 - New Manufacturing Techniques Propel Growth, EVs Drive Demand for Lightweight Components

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Outlook 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market is valued at USD 23.6 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 17.6% to reach global sales of USD 101.5 billion in 2034







The automotive carbon fiber composites parts market is a key segment of the automotive industry, providing lightweight, durable, and high-strength materials that enhance vehicle performance and efficiency. Carbon fiber composites are used in structural components, body panels, and interior parts, contributing to improved fuel economy, reduced emissions, and enhanced driving dynamics. As automakers face increasing pressure to meet regulatory standards and consumer demands for better performance, the adoption of carbon fiber composites has grown steadily across various vehicle segments.



In 2024, the market experienced notable advancements in manufacturing techniques and material formulations. Innovations in automated production processes, such as resin transfer molding (RTM) and out-of-autoclave methods, allowed for more cost-effective production of carbon fiber components. Additionally, the year saw increased collaboration between material suppliers and OEMs, resulting in customized solutions that catered to specific vehicle requirements. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) further boosted demand, as automakers sought lightweight materials to offset the weight of battery packs and extend vehicle range.



Looking forward to 2025 and beyond, the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market is expected to see continued growth. As electric and autonomous vehicles gain popularity, manufacturers will prioritize materials that enhance both efficiency and safety. Advances in recycling technologies and the use of bio-based carbon fibers will drive sustainability efforts, reducing the environmental impact of composite production. Furthermore, the integration of carbon fiber with other advanced materials and smart technologies will open up new possibilities for lightweight, high-performance vehicle components.

The research analyses various direct and indirect forces that can impact the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts market supply and demand conditions. The parent market, derived market, intermediaries' market are analyzed to evaluate the full supply chain and possible alternatives and substitutes. Geopolitical analysis, demographic analysis, and Porter's five forces analysis are prudently assessed to estimate the best Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts market projections.



Company profiles of key players with a business description, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, Financial Analysis, and key strategies are covered in the report. It identifies top-performing Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts products in global and regional markets. New Product Launches, Investment & Funding updates, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration & Partnership, Awards and Agreements, Expansion, and other developments give our clients the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts market update to stay ahead of the competition.



Company offerings in different segments across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South and Central America are presented to better understand the company strategy for the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts market.



Increased adoption of automated manufacturing processes

Rising use of carbon fiber composites in electric and autonomous vehicles

Development of bio-based and sustainable carbon fiber materials

Expansion of recycling technologies for composite components

Integration of carbon fiber with smart and multi-material systems

Growing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles

Strict emission regulations and fuel economy standards

Increased production of electric and hybrid vehicles

Advancements in material science and manufacturing techniques

High production costs and limited scalability for mass-market vehicles

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $23.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $101.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Plasan Carbon Composites Inc.

Faurecia SE

Toray Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites

SGL Carbon

Composite Resources Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

BUCCI COMPOSITES S.p.A.

CBS Composites

Cobra Advanced Composites Co. Ltd.

TOPKEY Excellence In Composites

Action Composite Technology Limited

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Martec Spa

Gigante Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Cytec Industries Incorporated

ACP Composites Inc.

Clearwater Composites LLC

Owens Corning

HITCO Carbon Composites Inc.

Polar Manufacturing Limited

Rock West Composites Inc.

Zoltek Companies Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

Solvay S.A.

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.

Formtech Composite Limited

Quantum Composites Inc.

PlastiComp Inc.

TenCate Advanced Composites

Fiberforge Corporation

Albany Engineered Composites Inc.

BASF SE

DSM Composite Resins AG

Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Segmentation

By Type

Brake Pads

Battery Housing

Mirror Housing

Chassis

Pillars

Other Types

By Resin

Thermoset

By Application

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

