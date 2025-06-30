Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Outlook Report 2025 | Market to Surpass $101 Billion by 2034 - New Manufacturing Techniques Propel Growth, EVs Drive Demand for Lightweight Components

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market Outlook 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts Market is valued at USD 23.6 billion in 2025. Further the market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 17.6% to reach global sales of USD 101.5 billion in 2034
The automotive carbon fiber composites parts market is a key segment of the automotive industry, providing lightweight, durable, and high-strength materials that enhance vehicle performance and efficiency. Carbon fiber composites are used in structural components, body panels, and interior parts, contributing to improved fuel economy, reduced emissions, and enhanced driving dynamics. As automakers face increasing pressure to meet regulatory standards and consumer demands for better performance, the adoption of carbon fiber composites has grown steadily across various vehicle segments.
In 2024, the market experienced notable advancements in manufacturing techniques and material formulations. Innovations in automated production processes, such as resin transfer molding (RTM) and out-of-autoclave methods, allowed for more cost-effective production of carbon fiber components. Additionally, the year saw increased collaboration between material suppliers and OEMs, resulting in customized solutions that catered to specific vehicle requirements. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) further boosted demand, as automakers sought lightweight materials to offset the weight of battery packs and extend vehicle range.
Looking forward to 2025 and beyond, the automotive carbon fiber composites parts market is expected to see continued growth. As electric and autonomous vehicles gain popularity, manufacturers will prioritize materials that enhance both efficiency and safety. Advances in recycling technologies and the use of bio-based carbon fibers will drive sustainability efforts, reducing the environmental impact of composite production. Furthermore, the integration of carbon fiber with other advanced materials and smart technologies will open up new possibilities for lightweight, high-performance vehicle components.
The research analyses various direct and indirect forces that can impact the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts market supply and demand conditions. The parent market, derived market, intermediaries' market are analyzed to evaluate the full supply chain and possible alternatives and substitutes. Geopolitical analysis, demographic analysis, and Porter's five forces analysis are prudently assessed to estimate the best Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts market projections.
The proprietary company's revenue and product analysis model unveils the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts market structure and competitive landscape. Company profiles of key players with a business description, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, Financial Analysis, and key strategies are covered in the report. It identifies top-performing Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts products in global and regional markets. New Product Launches, Investment & Funding updates, Mergers & Acquisitions, Collaboration & Partnership, Awards and Agreements, Expansion, and other developments give our clients the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts market update to stay ahead of the competition.
Company offerings in different segments across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South and Central America are presented to better understand the company strategy for the Automotive Carbon Fiber Composites Parts market. The competition analysis enables the user to assess competitor strategies and helps align their capabilities and resources for future growth prospects to improve their market share.
- Increased adoption of automated manufacturing processes
- Rising use of carbon fiber composites in electric and autonomous vehicles
- Development of bio-based and sustainable carbon fiber materials
- Expansion of recycling technologies for composite components
- Integration of carbon fiber with smart and multi-material systems
- Growing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient vehicles
- Strict emission regulations and fuel economy standards
- Increased production of electric and hybrid vehicles
- Advancements in material science and manufacturing techniques
- High production costs and limited scalability for mass-market vehicles
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|150
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$23.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$101.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
- Plasan Carbon Composites Inc.
- Faurecia SE
- Toray Industries Inc.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites
- SGL Carbon
- Composite Resources Inc.
- Hexcel Corporation
- Teijin Limited
- BUCCI COMPOSITES S.p.A.
- CBS Composites
- Cobra Advanced Composites Co. Ltd.
- TOPKEY Excellence In Composites
- Action Composite Technology Limited
- Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Xining Co. Ltd.
- Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
- Martec Spa
- Gigante Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Cytec Industries Incorporated
- ACP Composites Inc.
- Clearwater Composites LLC
- Owens Corning
- HITCO Carbon Composites Inc.
- Polar Manufacturing Limited
- Rock West Composites Inc.
- Zoltek Companies Inc.
- Gurit Holding AG
- Solvay S.A.
- Continental Structural Plastics Inc.
- Magna International Inc.
- Toho Tenax Co. Ltd.
- Formtech Composite Limited
- Quantum Composites Inc.
- PlastiComp Inc.
- TenCate Advanced Composites
- Fiberforge Corporation
- Albany Engineered Composites Inc.
- BASF SE
- DSM Composite Resins AG
- Brake Pads
- Battery Housing
- Mirror Housing
- Chassis
- Pillars
- Other Types
- Thermoset
- Aftermarket
- North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)
- The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)
- South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)
