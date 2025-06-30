Plant Extracts Industry Report 2025-2034 | Market Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges - Clean-Label Trends Boost Adoption of Nutraceuticals and Supplements

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant Extracts Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Plant Extracts Market is valued at USD 28.1 billion in 2025. Further, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% to reach USD 63.1 billion by 2034.



The plant extracts market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing consumer demand for natural ingredients in food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care products. Plant extracts are derived from herbs, fruits, flowers, and other botanical sources, offering health benefits such as antioxidant properties, immune support, and anti-inflammatory effects. The rising awareness of plant-based nutrition and clean-label products is fueling the adoption of natural extracts in functional foods and dietary supplements.





Additionally, advancements in extraction technologies, such as supercritical CO2 extraction and cold-pressed methods, are enhancing the purity and efficacy of plant-derived compounds. Regulatory support for herbal and botanical ingredients in traditional medicine and dietary supplements is further propelling market expansion. However, challenges such as raw material availability, supply chain disruptions, and stringent quality control measures continue to impact the industry.



In 2024, the plant extracts market is experiencing rapid innovation in formulation, sustainability, and application diversity. The demand for adaptogenic and stress-relief botanical extracts, including ashwagandha, ginseng, and rhodiola, is rising as consumers seek natural solutions for mental well-being. The clean-label trend is driving food manufacturers to replace synthetic additives with plant-based colorants, preservatives, and flavor enhancers. The pharmaceutical sector is witnessing increased research into botanical compounds for immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties, leading to the development of plant-based nutraceuticals.



Sustainability is a key focus, with companies investing in organic farming, ethical sourcing, and carbon-neutral extraction processes to meet consumer preferences for eco-friendly products. Meanwhile, personalized nutrition and customized herbal supplements are gaining traction, with AI-driven platforms enabling tailored botanical formulations based on individual health profiles. However, price fluctuations of raw materials, driven by climate change and agricultural challenges, remain a concern for manufacturers.



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the plant extracts market is expected to expand further with advancements in biotechnology, AI-driven ingredient discovery, and precision extraction techniques. The use of biotech fermentation to produce plant-based bioactives with higher potency and sustainability is expected to grow, reducing dependence on traditional cultivation. The rise of functional beverages, including herbal-infused waters, CBD-based drinks, and botanical elixirs, will drive demand for high-quality plant extracts with enhanced bioavailability. Additionally, regulatory frameworks for plant-based ingredients are likely to evolve, encouraging innovation in botanical medicine and functional foods.



The integration of blockchain technology in the supply chain will improve traceability and transparency, ensuring quality assurance and ethical sourcing. Furthermore, collaborations between food-tech startups and traditional herbal medicine companies will accelerate the commercialization of novel plant-based formulations. As consumer interest in holistic wellness and natural remedies continues to grow, the plant extracts market will see sustained demand and technological evolution in product development and applications.

Key Trends in the Plant Extracts Market

Rising Demand for Adaptogenic and Stress-Relief Botanicals: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural solutions for stress management and cognitive health, driving demand for adaptogenic plant extracts such as ashwagandha, rhodiola, and ginseng.

Growth in Clean-Label and Natural Food Additives: The food and beverage industry is replacing artificial ingredients with plant-based extracts for natural coloring, preservation, and flavor enhancement.

Advancements in Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing: Companies are adopting organic farming, fair trade practices, and eco-friendly extraction methods to meet consumer demand for sustainably sourced botanical ingredients.

Expansion of Personalized Herbal Supplements: AI-powered health assessments and genetic profiling are enabling the development of customized plant-based supplements tailored to individual nutritional and wellness needs.

Emergence of Functional Beverages with Botanical Extracts: The rise of herbal teas, CBD-infused drinks, and plant-based elixirs is fueling demand for high-potency botanical extracts with enhanced bioavailability.

Market Drivers

Increasing Consumer Preference for Natural and Plant-Based Ingredients: Rising awareness of health benefits and clean-label trends are driving demand for botanical extracts in food, beverages, and personal care products.

Regulatory Support for Herbal Medicine and Functional Foods: Governments and health agencies are promoting the use of plant-based ingredients in traditional and modern medicine, encouraging market expansion.

Advancements in Extraction Technologies for High-Potency Bioactives: Innovations in supercritical CO? extraction, cold pressing, and biotech fermentation are improving the purity and effectiveness of plant-derived compounds.

Growing Interest in Immune-Boosting and Anti-Inflammatory Supplements: The demand for natural immunity-enhancing products, especially post-pandemic, is fueling growth in botanical-based nutraceuticals and dietary supplements.

Market Challenges

Supply Chain Disruptions and Price Volatility of Raw Materials: Climate change, agricultural yield fluctuations, and geopolitical factors impact the availability and cost of plant-based raw materials, affecting production and pricing.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Spices

Essential Oils and Natural Extracts

Flavors and Fragrance

Phytomedicines and Herbal Extracts

Phytochemicals

Other Types

By Source

Fruits

Flowers and Bulbs

Leaves

Rhizomes and Roots

Barks and Stems

Other Sources

By Application

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Other Applications

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

