Agricultural Biotechnology Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | CRISPR and RNAi Drive Innovations, Bioengineered Microbes Enhance Soil Health and Reduce Chemical Inputs

Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market is valued at USD 60.5 billion in 2025. Further, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% to reach USD 137.8 billion by 2034.



The agricultural biotechnology market is growing rapidly, driven by increasing demand for high-yielding and climate-resilient crops. Agricultural biotechnology involves genetic modification (GM), gene editing, and molecular breeding techniques to develop crops with improved traits such as drought tolerance, pest resistance, and enhanced nutritional content.





Biotechnology is also being used to develop bioengineered seeds, biopesticides, and microbial solutions that improve agricultural productivity. With rising global food demand and climate change challenges, biotechnology is playing a crucial role in ensuring food security and sustainable farming. The expansion of precision breeding and genome editing tools, such as CRISPR, is further accelerating market advancements.



In 2024, the agricultural biotechnology market is witnessing significant progress in gene editing technologies, with CRISPR-based crops gaining regulatory approvals in multiple countries. Innovations in synthetic biology are leading to the development of engineered microbes that enhance nitrogen fixation and reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers.



The integration of AI in plant breeding is optimizing genetic trait selection, improving crop resilience and productivity. Governments worldwide are investing in biotech research to develop climate-resilient crops, addressing challenges posed by extreme weather conditions. Additionally, the expansion of cellular agriculture and lab-grown food technology is opening new opportunities for biotech-driven agricultural solutions.



Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, the agricultural biotechnology market is expected to see broader adoption of RNA interference (RNAi) technology for pest and disease management. AI-powered bioinformatics tools will enhance the precision of crop improvement programs, reducing breeding cycles and accelerating genetic advancements. The commercialization of genome-edited crops with improved taste, nutritional value, and shelf life will gain traction.

The integration of agricultural biotechnology with vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture (CEA) will enhance food production efficiency in urban areas. As global food security concerns intensify, biotechnology will remain a key driver of agricultural innovation, ensuring resilient and sustainable farming systems.



Key Market Trends

CRISPR-based genome editing is transforming agricultural biotechnology by enabling precise genetic modifications. Expansion of Bioengineered Microbes: Engineered microbes are being developed to enhance soil health and nutrient uptake, reducing dependency on chemical inputs.

Engineered microbes are being developed to enhance soil health and nutrient uptake, reducing dependency on chemical inputs. Rise of RNA Interference (RNAi) Technology: RNAi-based solutions are gaining traction for targeted pest and disease management in crops.

RNAi-based solutions are gaining traction for targeted pest and disease management in crops. AI-Powered Crop Breeding: AI-driven data analytics are improving genetic trait selection and accelerating crop breeding processes.

AI-driven data analytics are improving genetic trait selection and accelerating crop breeding processes. Integration with Vertical and Smart Farming: Biotechnology is being integrated into controlled environment agriculture (CEA) to enhance urban food production.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Global Food Demand: Population growth and food security concerns are driving the adoption of biotech crops with higher yields and nutritional benefits.

Population growth and food security concerns are driving the adoption of biotech crops with higher yields and nutritional benefits. Climate Change and Crop Resilience Needs: Biotech innovations are helping develop crops that can withstand extreme weather conditions and climate-related stress.

Biotech innovations are helping develop crops that can withstand extreme weather conditions and climate-related stress. Government Investments in Agricultural R&D: Public and private sector funding is accelerating research in agricultural biotechnology.

Public and private sector funding is accelerating research in agricultural biotechnology. Reduction in Chemical Fertilizer and Pesticide Use: Biotechnology is providing sustainable alternatives to reduce reliance on synthetic agrochemicals.

Key Market Challenge

Regulatory and Ethical Concerns: The approval and commercialization of genetically modified crops face regulatory hurdles and public resistance in certain regions.

Market Segmentation

By Organism Type

Plants

Animal

Microbes

By Technology

Genetic Engineering

Tissue Culture

Embryo Rescue

Somatic Hybridization

Molecular Diagnostics

Vaccine

Other Technologies

By Application

Vaccine Development

Transgenic Crop And Animals

Antibiotic Development

Nutritional Supplements

Flower Culturing

Biofuels

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

