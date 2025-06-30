VISTA AMERICA EARNS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™ FOR SECOND YEAR RUNNING

Columbus, Ohio June 30, 2025: Vista America, an operating partner of Vista — the world’s leading global private aviation group — has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second consecutive year. This accolade underscores Vista America’s dedication to fostering a high-performing, people-first culture focused on growth, collaboration and excellence.

Since its launch in October 2023, Vista America has consistently earned this recognition every year. The accolade is based entirely on feedback from current employees about their experience at the company, and this year 86% of colleagues said that when you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work, said: “Great Place To Work Certification™ is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Vista America stands out as one of the top places to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

David Stanley, President of Vista America, added: “We’re incredibly proud to be recognized again as a Great Place To Work-Certified™ company. What makes this particularly meaningful is that it is based on direct feedback from our employees. It’s a reflection of the passion, professionalism and dedication they bring every day — and it reinforces that their voices are heard and valued. From day one, we’ve been committed to creating an environment where our people feel empowered and inspired to contribute at the highest level.”

Vista America’s culture is defined by the investment in its people and a clear focus on development and performance. The company offers meaningful career paths, world-class training, and a shared mission that attracts top-tier talent and fosters long-term growth. These efforts have helped build a strong, values-driven workplace from the ground up.

According to Great Place To Work® research, employees at Certified™ companies are more likely to look forward to coming to work, feel fairly compensated and believe they have a meaningful chance at career advancement.

