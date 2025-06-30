Chief D.C. White House Correspondent, aka Lady in the Red Dress, Cara Castronuova of LindellTV and Mike Lindell Media Corp. OTC: (MLMC) Gets Her First Question From President Trump during Congo, Rwanda Ministers Visit in the Oval Office.

Washington, D.C. , June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Lindell Media Corporation (OTC: MLMC) announced on Friday that Chief D.C. White House Correspondent, aka the Lady in the Red Dress, Cara Castronuova presented her first question to President Trump during the Congo, Rwanda Ministers visit in the Oval Office. Earlier in the day, President Trump visited Karoline Leavitt and the media in the White House Press Room. President Trump began answering questions from a reporter from another network. President Trump answered the question and LindellTV's Cameraman for Ms. Castronuova, Gary G. politely yells out but stunning the room, "Trump 2028." The President asked, "Who's that guy!? I like him." Gary G. said, "I like you too, Sir!" President Trump then replies, "He's working the cameras..." https://x.com/i/status/1938654532155908244



Sources indicated that MSNBC cut this out of their programming and that NBC walked out because of the exchange.

It was a great day for LindellTV, Mike Lindell Media Corp. and it's reporting staff after the Gary G. and the President Trump conversation.The President and Cara Castronuova had an exchange of questions. Later in the afternoon, Cara Castronuova, presented her first ever question in the Oval Office to President Trump during the Congo, Rwanda Ministers visit/presser.

“The People Give Me Credit” -

@POTUS Fires Back at LindellTV’s Oval Office Question on Media Bias During today’s landmark peace agreement signing with Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, LindellTV’s own

@CaraCastronuova was again called on by President Trump - this time inside the Oval Office. Cara asked: “Do you think the media will give you credit for this historic peace deal?”

@POTUS@realDonaldTrump didn’t hesitate: “The media will never give me credit. But the people give me credit. That’s why I’m here.”

https://x.com/i/status/1938699920208498718

LindellTV is asks the questions that many other media outlets won’t.





Mike Lindell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said, "Great things are happening in the news business at LindellTV. Fake news is no longer the only game in town and people are wising up. We sincerely appreciate Cara Castronuova, our wonderful Washington, D.C. Chief White House Correspondent and Alison Steinberg, our Chief Capitol Hill Correspondent along with all of our talented personnel like our own Cameraman, Gary G. who told the world how he felt about the President and expressed his exuberant wishes for the 2028 Presidential Race. We also wish to thank our viewers, sponsors and advertisers who make it all possible. God Bless!"

LindellTV- Mike Lindell Media Corp.





Guest Opinion Editorial:

By: Greg Martin - President and Chief Operating Officer

LindellTV - Mike Lindell Media Corp.



If the legacy media could get over its case of (TDS) Trump Derangement Syndrome, provide better questions and stop the hostilities toward the President and others who do not ascribe to their opinions, the world might be a better and safer place. Jealousy isn’t a good look in media and has no place in reporting. Report the news accurately or risk wearing the titles floated around such as "fake news" or Communist News Network. What happens when all the major networks in any nation are headquartered within blocks of one another and pass around daily editorial meeting narrative buzzwords between those media outlets? Could that be called socialism on its way to communism? Viewers want to think for themselves, at least most viewers.



Legacy Media has a short memory. Remember when most everyone loved Donald J. Trump when he was on a legacy network with his very successful TV show. That all changed when he and Melania rode the golden escalator to move toward becoming the POTUS and First Lady. It’s not impossible to report fairly and individual reporters don’t deserve all the blame. In corporate legacy media, reporters must do what they are told in order for their respective (term used loosely) network to create viewers, controversy and get eyes on their networks. Follow the money and you may find your answers and an agenda.



LindellTV reporting and Mike Lindell Media Corp. isn't made up of biased sycophants. LindellTV holds everyone accountable, including the President. Everyone at Mike Lindell Media Corp. OTC: (MLMC) enjoys what they do in reporting the news, honestly, fairly and truthfully. The Bible tells us that, "God elects Leaders and He deposes them." As a news network, we don't have to demean the President or anyone else in order to elevate ourselves.



Here's a helpful tip…one for the road, anyway —



Smile, stop hating people (especially President Donald J. Trump), Jews, Christians, Republicans and even Democrats who are moving more to the center and some even the right. Everything carries risk. In today’s news media environment, it’s better to say something nice when asking a question than to be castigated by the President because some reporter asked a derogatory, demeaning or in some cases, an out in out dumb question. Sometimes, it's hard not to feel badly for reporters who ask the same questions over and over or whose sole purpose in life is to tick off the President. For some networks, that's in the job description.



In case legacy media hasn't noticed, their audiences are leaving like a theater on fire. It's possible that soon big pharma could be banned from advertising on the airwaves and should that happen, big salaries could become a thing of the past in some media outlets.



Note that LindellTV has hired reporters who have previously worked in legacy media and they are loving it at Mike Lindell Media Corp. There's hope for everyone. TDS has no known big pharma cure and is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to President Trump.







ABOUT MIKE LINDELL MEDIA, CORP.

Mike Lindell Media, Corp. operates a conservative broadcast network to provide a conservative alternative to mainstream media outlets through its platforms at LindellTV.com (launched as

frankspeech.com in April 2021 and rebranded as Lindell-TV in February 2025) and vocl.com (launched as FrankSocial in April 2022 and rebranded as VOCL in September 2024) (collectively the “Platforms”). The Company has grown to serve over 7 million monthly viewers on its Platforms. The Company strives to provide accurate, unbiased and timely reporting. Recently, the Company was

granted press access for its reporters to White House press conferences under the Trump administration. The Company will report primarily from Washington, D.C., inside and outside the White House, covering United States and world events.

Visit WWW.LINDELLTV.COM to learn more.

