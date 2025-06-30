Bitcoin Solaris Presale Gains Strong Momentum Ahead of Upcoming Launch





TALLINN, Estonia, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris (BTC-S) has announced a major milestone in its ongoing token presale, officially surpassing $5.8 million in early commitments from over 12,800 participants worldwide. With less than five weeks remaining before launch, interest in the dual-layer blockchain has accelerated, positioning BTC-S as one of the year’s most closely watched crypto presales.

Designed to address long-standing limitations in scalability, speed, and accessibility, Bitcoin Solaris combines a Proof-of-Work base layer with a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) execution layer, enabling over 10,000 transactions per second (TPS), sub-2-second finality, and dramatically lower energy consumption. According to the project team, Bitcoin Solaris operates with 99.95% less energy usage than traditional mining-based blockchains.





Why Everyone Is Now Talking About BTC-S

From influencer videos to Telegram channels, the buzz around Bitcoin Solaris is not just hype. It is driven by fundamentals and real innovation. Even major voices in the space are weighing in.

A detailed review by Crypto Vlog breaks down why this project stands out from the sea of recycled layer-1s and copycat tokens. From smart contract flexibility to cross-chain compatibility, BTC-S is getting attention for being bold and original.

Early Bitcoin Changed Lives, BTC-S Is the Second Chance

Presale Momentum: Fastest Rise in the Market?

Investors are rushing in. And for good reason. The Bitcoin Solaris presale is being called one of the shortest and most explosive in crypto history.

Over $5.8 million raised so far



More than 12,800 users onboarded



Less than 5 weeks left before launch



Presale in Phase 10 at $10 per token



Launch price confirmed at $20, with a 6% bonus for new buyers



That means a 150 percent return is practically baked in for early investors. For receiving your BTC-S tokens securely on launch day, Trust Wallet and Metamask are the preferred options.

And this isn’t just FOMO. BTC-S has passed major due diligence. It’s already audited by Cyberscope and Freshcoins . Community discussions are alive on Telegram and X , where crypto veterans and curious newcomers alike are lining up for early access.

A Future Built on Speed, Security, and Smart Contracts

Bitcoin Solaris was engineered to solve what Bitcoin cannot. High fees, slow confirmation times, and limited programmability are outdated in the Web3 world. BTC-S fixes that with:

10,000+ TPS performance using dual consensus



Validator rotation every few seconds for better security



Rust-based smart contracts that support full DeFi functionality



Fast 2-second finality, making it viable for real-time payments



99.95 percent energy reduction, opening the door to ESG-compliant investments



And all of this will soon be in the palm of your hand. Mining BTC-S will be possible through the upcoming Solaris Nova app, which turns your phone into a revenue stream. Curious about earnings? Use the profit calculator to see daily estimates based on your phone type.





What’s Next: Roadmap Highlights

While the presale hype is real, Bitcoin Solaris is building for the long game. According to the public roadmap , the next milestones include:

Full mainnet launch in Q3 2026



Solaris Nova app release with AI optimizations



Developer toolkit rollout and cross-chain DApp support



Enterprise adoption through Fortune 500 partnerships



Future-ready infrastructure, including quantum-resistant security



This isn’t a roadmap filled with vague promises. Every phase is tied to deliverables, integrations, and real-world applications. BTC-S is setting up a full ecosystem that doesn’t just aim for the moon; it builds the launchpad first.

Conclusion: One of the Smartest Bets of the Year?





Let’s be clear. Bitcoin Solaris is not just another altcoin. It’s a second chance at generational wealth, powered by scalable tech, early incentives, and unmatched mobile mining accessibility. As BTC-S gears up for launch, the only question left is who acted early enough to catch the 150 percent wave before it’s gone.

For More Information:

Website: https://www.bitcoinsolaris.com

Telegram: https://t.me/Bitcoinsolaris

X (Twitter): https://x.com/BitcoinSolaris

Media Contact:

Xander Levine

press@bitcoinsolaris.com

Press Kit: Available upon request

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bitcoin Solaris. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3eb2552-a314-4ad2-a0b7-328e8ea1ceeb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37be60b9-cb2b-4f66-8bd2-34dbeba9679a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a03cde94-4e1f-4a16-8a6a-00339d049d98

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/271c05a4-779d-407f-ba31-c19da9482bf5