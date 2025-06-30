Business and Contract Law Training Course | Stay Ahead of Legal Developments and Protect Your Organization Post Brexit (London, United Kingdom - September 15-16, 2025)

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business and Contract Law Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The law and regulations governing business and contract law are increasingly complex and now affect all industries and every type of commercial agreement, from entering into a contract to validity of purchase conditions.
If you are involved in commercial contracting or dealing with external parties at any level, you need to grasp the practical legal implications of these relationships to ensure you do not expose your organisation to unnecessary risk. You will also need to protect your company from litigation and anticipate legal pitfalls.
This programme combines up-to-date commercial law with practical methods of translating this law into documentation. It identifies and analyses the different types of contract and how the various statutes affect them, ensuring that you fully understand the impact of current legislation and case law, and looks at how Brexit may affect your contracts.
By the end of the course, you will be able to recognise and deal confidently with the risks and benefits of commercial contracts. There will be plenty of time for interaction with the expert trainer and opportunities to network with other delegates, so you can share experiences and get answers to your questions. The practical sessions will help embed the learning to ensure you get the maximum benefits from this course.
Who Should Attend:
- Commercial managers
- Contracts managers and engineers
- Procurement managers
- Project / bid managers and technical staff
- Finance managers
- Business development managers
- Sales and marketing managers
- Contract administrators, officers and specialists
Benefits of attending
- Understand the rules of negotiation and how to develop winning strategies
- Enhance your communication skills to secure better outcomes
- Learn how to form a binding and enforceable contract
- Get to grips with how best to manage contracts
- Recognise the implications of The Bribery Act
- Boost your knowledge on how to limit risk and resolve disputes that do arise
- Build on your understanding of boilerplate clauses
Certifications:
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Effective contract negotiation
- Preparing for negotiation
- Developing winning strategies
- Objectives and aligning to strategy
- Understanding the rules of negotiation and culture
- Key negotiation behaviours and communication skills
- Mapping routes to agreement
Formation of a binding contract
- What is a contract?
- Making a binding and enforceable contract
- Six components
- Offer
- Acceptance
- Deeds
Pre-contract documents
Terms of a contract
Managing the contract
- Payment mechanisms
- Contract
- Service levels
- Audit rights
- Dealing with change
- Delegation
- Contract programme and governance
- Change management
Day 2
Constructive performance obligations
Drafting exercises
Bribery and corruption
- The Bribery Act
- General and corporate offences
- Bribing foreign officials
- Enforcement and penalties
- Key issues for companies
- Associated persons
- Facilitation payments
- Gifts and hospitality
Limiting risk - damages, termination, variation and dispute resolution
Boilerplate clauses
The 10 key steps tool for drafting and analysing a contract
