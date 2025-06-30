Millionero Issues Urgent Warning on Rising Phishing Scams: How Users Can Stay Protected in 2025





KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid a growing wave of phishing scams targeting the crypto industry, Millionero, a trusted spot and perpetual exchange, is taking a stand. The company is urging all users to stay vigilant and follow key safety measures as scammers impersonate brands, executives, and platforms with increasing sophistication.

“We’ve seen spoofed emails, fake Telegram groups, and even fraudulent messages pretending to be from me personally,” said Syed Suleman Kazim, CEO of Millionero. “That’s why we’re speaking up now—to protect our users before it’s too late.”

A Personal Message from the CEO

“I, Syed Suleman Kazim, will never contact you via email, WhatsApp, Telegram, or any other channel to request your account information, passwords, seed phrases, or 2FA codes.

No Millionero employee will ever do this. If you receive such a message, assume it’s a scam.”

Five Quick Safety Checks Before You Click

Verify the email domain – Only trust emails ending in @millionero.com. Watch for fakes like milIionero.com with two capital "i"s.

Look for HTTPS – Secure pages will always start with https:// and show the padlock icon.

Cross-check in the app – All real alerts will also appear in your Millionero dashboard.

Use strong 2FA – Prefer Google Authenticator over SMS.

Pause on panic – Urgent warnings to “act now” are classic scam tactics. Take 30 seconds and contact support directly.



What Millionero Will Never Do

Request your seed phrase or private keys



Send Google Drive links or unexpected attachments



Message you from personal WhatsApp numbers



Threaten account freezes without prior official notice



2025 Security Tips From the Millionero Team

Rotate passwords every 90 days and use a trusted password manager.



and use a trusted password manager. Watch for scam spikes near major holidays like Halloween or New Year’s.



near major holidays like Halloween or New Year’s. Double-check links from YouTube or influencers—lookalike domains are a common scam trick.



from YouTube or influencers—lookalike domains are a common scam trick. Report suspicious activity to info@millionero.com for fast takedown action.



A Final Word of Caution

Even if you're not using centralized exchanges, avoid clicking random Telegram or Zoom links, which can auto-install malware. Some attacks silently hijack your device, giving hackers access to wallets like MetaMask. Install antivirus software and scan your system regularly—some malware bots are designed to hide from detection.

About Millionero

Millionero is a high-speed, Europe-focused global exchange offering spot and perpetual trading. Our platform prioritizes security, clarity, and compliance, with a matching engine that executes in milliseconds and safeguards that align with MiCA standards. Learn more at www.millionero.com .

