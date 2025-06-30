Cloud mining industry giant FansHash launches innovative cloud mining solutions to help investors seize the global digital asset wave.

London, UK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Break the traditional cloud mining barriers and open a new era of smart cloud mining investment.

As the price of Bitcoin broke through the $107,000 mark this month, the cryptocurrency market has once again ushered in a historic moment. Global investors' interest in digital assets is unprecedentedly high, and cloud mining, as an efficient and low-threshold mining method, has become the first choice of more and more investors. As the world's leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, FansHash keeps up with market trends and launches innovative cloud mining solutions to help investors easily participate in cryptocurrency mining and seize the global digital asset wave.

Global regulation is becoming stricter, and cloud mining has become a new choice for compliant investment.

The regulatory policies of many countries around the world for the cryptocurrency market have gradually matured, especially the environmental protection requirements for traditional mining have become increasingly stringent. For example, the United States, the European Union and other places have successively introduced restrictive policies on high-energy mining, causing many traditional miners to turn to a more environmentally friendly cloud mining model.

As the world's leading cloud mining platform, FansHash actively responds to global environmental protection trends and adopts energy-efficient quantum computing technology to significantly reduce the energy consumption of mining. Through the FansHash platform, users can not only participate in mining at a lower cost, but also contribute to global environmental protection. The compliance and environmental advantages of cloud mining have made it the first choice for more and more investors.

FansHash's Vision: Continuous Innovation, Leading a New Era of Cloud Mining

FansHash has always been innovative and committed to providing users with a more efficient and convenient cloud mining experience. In the future, FansHash plans to further expand its global data center scale, improve the stability and efficiency of computing power, and explore more emerging cryptocurrency mining opportunities. FansHash believes that cloud mining will become the mainstream trend of the cryptocurrency market in the future, and FansHash will continue to lead this trend, helping global investors easily enter the cryptocurrency market and realize wealth appreciation.

FansHash registration benefits: generous rewards to help investors get started easily.

In order to give back to the support of global users, FansHash has launched a heavy registration benefit to help new users easily start their cloud mining journey. New users can enjoy the following exclusive benefits after registration:

20% discount on first month computing power rental: After new users register, they can enjoy up to 20% discount on the first month of computing power rental, which greatly reduces the entry cost and allows more investors to easily participate in cloud mining.

Free trial computing power: New users can get $100 of free trial computing power after registration, experience FansHash's efficient cloud mining service, and feel the rich mining benefits.

Invite friends and share benefits: FansHash has launched a reward plan of "Invite friends and share benefits". For every successful invitation of a friend to register and rent computing power, users can get 8% rebate. The more invitations, the more benefits. Invite 5 friends and get an additional month of free computing power rental.

VIP Membership Plan: For long-term users, FansHash provides a VIP membership plan. Members can not only enjoy higher computing power rental discounts, but also get exclusive mining strategy advice and priority customer service to help users maximize their profits.

FansHash's strength: the world's leading cloud mining platform.

FansHash was founded in 2017. After eight years of rapid development, it has become the world's leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform. FansHash's strength is reflected in the following aspects:

World-leading quantum computing technology: FansHash uses the latest quantum computing technology to greatly improve computing efficiency and mining revenue. Compared with traditional mining, FansHash's cloud mining service is not only more efficient, but also greatly reduces energy consumption, providing users with a more environmentally friendly mining solution.

Huge global data center: FansHash has multiple large data centers around the world to ensure the stability and efficiency of computing power. Whether it is Bitcoin, Ethereum or other mainstream cryptocurrencies, FansHash can provide users with the most optimized mining solutions to help investors maximize their returns.

24/7 customer service: FansHash provides 24/7 customer service to answer users' questions at any time to ensure that users have a worry-free mining experience. Whether it is technical issues or investment strategies, FansHash's professional team can provide users with timely support.

About FansHash:

FansHash is the world's leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, dedicated to providing users with efficient and convenient cloud mining services. Through advanced quantum computing technology and huge data centers, FansHash helps users easily participate in cryptocurrency mining and enjoy rich returns. FansHash always focuses on users, constantly innovates, and leads the new era of cloud mining.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

Media Contact:

FansHash Marketing Department

Email: info@fanshash.com

Official Website: www.fanshash.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.