Cyber Security for Medical Devices Training Course | Explore Best Practices for Embedding Security in Healthcare Systems (ONLINE EVENT: September 11-12, 2025)

The impact of Cyber Security incidents on society is high, and in critical infrastructures such as healthcare it impacts the ability for hospitals to provide care.

Cybersecurity for medical devices is not just about safety, it should also protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of systems and data. This seminar will provide you with an understanding of cybersecurity and its increasing regulatory focus and how to embed and apply state-of-the-art security in your existing processes to deliver safe and secure products and solutions.

Benefits in attending

Gain a comprehensive overview of the EU, US and global regulations

a comprehensive overview of the EU, US and global regulations Introduction to the various healthcare security standards and their application

Best practices on how to embed security by design in existing processes

Receive practical advice on threat modelling

Better understand security risk management and its linkage to safety management

Understand shared responsibility and the information needs

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Security and privacy specialists

Risk managers and architects

R&D, product and project managers

Regulatory and quality managers

Software engineers

Healthcare IT consultants and auditors

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to cybersecurity

Cybersecurity regulatory overview

For the manufacturer (both medical and non-medical)

For the user (hospital)

US focus (FDA, Biden's Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity)

EU focus (MDR, MDCG Guidance and upcoming NIS2)

Global focus (IMDRF and guidance's around the world)

Security by design

An introduction to IEC 81001-5-1:2021 Health software and health IT systems safety, effectiveness and security - Part 5-1: Security - Activities in the product life cycle

Supply chain

Secure coding

Testing

Monitoring

Coordinated vulnerability disclosure

Obsolescence/security updates

Security risk management

Methodologies

Introduction to threat modeling

Relation to safety risk management

Day 2

Threat modeling

Introduction to threat modeling

Threat modeling exercise

Shared responsibility and the hospital view

Security standards

For processes

For products (MD and SaMD)

For health and wellness apps

For services and cloud

For hospitals

Security certifications

Further security considerations

Security in the development, manufacturing and service environments

Shared responsibility

Security information, e.g., MDS2

