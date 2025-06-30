Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices Regulations Training Course | Master Biological Risk Management and ISO 10993 Standards (ONLINE EVENT: September 15-16, 2025)

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Ensure compliance with the ISO 10993 series of standards for the biological evaluation of medical devices, as it is well-established and expected by regulatory authorities worldwide.

In the European Union, compliance with these standards is crucial for meeting the essential safety requirements outlined in the Medical Device Regulation (MDR). Understanding and implementing a comprehensive risk management strategy for biological safety is therefore paramount.

This seminar offers essential guidance on effectively utilising the ISO 10993 standards and integrating a robust risk management approach into the biological evaluation process of medical devices. Participants will have ample opportunity to engage in interactive discussions with industry experts, gaining practical insights and best practices.

Attendees will emerge equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to navigate regulatory requirements, mitigate risks, and ensure the safety and efficacy of medical devices in compliance with global standards.

Benefits of attending

Understand biological risk management

biological risk management Clarify the requirements of ISO 10993-1

the requirements of ISO 10993-1 Learn what endpoints need to be addressed in a biological risk assessment

what endpoints need to be addressed in a biological risk assessment Establish how much chemical characterisation is necessary

how much chemical characterisation is necessary Explore the FDA's approach to ISO 10993

the FDA's approach to ISO 10993 Comprehend the Medical Device Directive (MDD) safety requirements vs the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) safety requirements

the Medical Device Directive (MDD) safety requirements vs the Medical Device Regulation (MDR) safety requirements Recognise how extractables and leachables impact medical device safety

how extractables and leachables impact medical device safety Discuss the Japanese and Chinese requirements

Certifications:

CPD: 12 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:





The event will be of particular importance to those in the medical device industry from the following departments:

Regulatory affairs

R&D

Product safety/toxicology

Analytical chemistry

Risk assessment and risk management

Materials research and evaluation

It will also be of interest to regulatory authorities, Notified Bodies and CROs supporting the medical device industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1

Introduction to biological evaluation

Overview of biocompatibility

ISO 10993 history and development / ISO 10993 structure and content

Relationship between regulatory standards

Impact of MDR

Impact of Brexit

Gap analysis of existing biocompatibility data

Medical device categorisation for biological risk assessment

Endpoints to be addressed in a biological risk assessment

GLP requirements

Lab selection

Day 2

Physical and chemical characterisation

Extractables and leachables testing - when and why?

Use of QSAR

Use of data sources to and literature searching

Change management

International requirements

Gas pathway devices

Practical exercise

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ev21vj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.