Historic Dual Market Exchange Celebration: NIRI to Ring the Closing Bells at NYSE and Nasdaq

- Closing Bell Ceremonies live at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday, June 30, 2025

PHILADELPHIA, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Philadelphia Chapter of NIRI: The Association for Investor Relations is pleased to announce that today, NIRI will make history by ringing the closing bell at both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq. This simultaneous celebration recognizes the investor relations profession and its strategic value for the capital markets.

The dual bell ceremonies, taking place at 4:00 p.m. ET, are co-hosted by NIRI and the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter. Representatives from NIRI and its multiple chapters across the country will participate in this iconic event, with approximately 100 investor relations professionals gathering in New York City for this milestone moment.

At the New York Stock Exchange, Nahla A. Azmy, President of NIRI Philadelphia, and Matthew D. Brusch, President and CEO of NIRI, will share bell-ringing honors on behalf of the NIRI organization.

At Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, Lisa M. Caperelli, NIRI Board Director and Vice President of Sponsorships for the NIRI Philadelphia Chapter, will represent NIRI for the closing bell ceremony.

Tune in to watch the Closing Bell Ceremonies live at 4:00 p.m. ET:

NYSE: https://www.nyse.com/bell

Nasdaq: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony