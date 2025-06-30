Granite Merchant Funding Now Offers Financing from $750,000 to $2 Million

MIAMI, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Merchant Funding, a leading provider of revenue-based working capital solutions, is proud to announce an expansion of its funding capabilities. The company now offers financing for deals ranging from $750,000 to $2 million, providing more robust support for growing businesses across various industries.

With this, Granite Merchant Funding strengthens its commitment to delivering accessible, flexible funding that helps business owners scale with confidence. Known for its fast approvals, personalized service, and cash-flow-based qualification process, the company is a trusted partner for entrepreneurs looking to invest in growth opportunities without the red tape of traditional lending.

Granite Merchant Funding specializes in helping small and mid-sized businesses secure the capital they need to purchase equipment, expand operations, launch marketing campaigns, manage cash flow, or hire additional staff. Unlike conventional lenders that rely heavily on credit history, Granite Merchant Funding evaluates a business’s current revenue performance, enabling faster decision-making and higher approval rates.

“Expanding our deal size to $2 million is a reflection of the growing needs of the businesses we serve,” said Senior Marketing Manager Anthony Parker. “We’re seeing more demand from companies ready to take the next big step, and we want to be there to support them with fast, reliable capital when it matters most.”

The company’s efficient and user-friendly funding process allows qualified businesses to access capital in as little as 24 hours after approval. This level of speed and responsiveness ensures that business owners can act quickly on time-sensitive opportunities or address urgent operational needs without delay.

Granite Merchant Funding serves various industries, including construction, retail, professional services, healthcare, and more. Every funding solution is customized to align with the client’s cash flow and growth strategy, making the process fast, innovative, and strategic.

With this new funding range, Granite Merchant Funding is poised to significantly impact businesses seeking larger-scale capital solutions. The company continues to set the standard in alternative business financing by delivering exceptional service and personalized attention.

About Granite Merchant Funding

Granite Merchant Funding provides revenue-based financing to established business owners seeking to scale. Through professional services, it serves various industries, from construction to retail, helping clients access $750K to $2MM in working capital to grow, invest, or manage operations. Granite Merchant Funding combines expertise with a streamlined process, offering reliable and transparent funding solutions, along with high-quality service and guidance from its professionals.

Media Contact

Anthony Parker

anthony.parker@granitefunding.com

(888) 912-4243