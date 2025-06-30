EU Clinical Trial Regulatory Requirements Training Course | Navigate EU Clinical Trial Regulation and ICH GCP R3 - Stay Current with European and U.S. Requirements (ONLINE: September 15-16, 2025)

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Trial Regulatory Requirements Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Are you up to date with the regulatory requirements for clinical research in the EU and key requirements in the US?
Do you understand the impact of the new requirements of the EU Clinical Trials Regulation?
This course will take you through the key regulatory and guideline requirements for clinical research in Europe, including the EU Clinical Trial Regulation, ICH GCP R3 update, a brief review of key FDA requirements and update of other recent changes. This interactive programme will highlight the most important of these key requirements and changes and how these are likely to impact on trials now and in the future for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and study sites.
Who Should Attend:
This course is ideal for anyone requiring either an overview or refresher of the current clinical trial regulatory and guideline requirements including the new EU Clinical Trial Regulation. It will be particularly relevant for those working in regulatory, clinical research, clinical operations, project management and quality assurance (GCPauditors); vendor/CRO professionals; study sites; and other professionals in pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations conducting trials with drugs, biologics or combination products.
It will also be of interest to those departments who liaise/support clinical trial personnel (such as clinical trial supply, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance, document management, legal), regulatory authorities, and any other professionals who want to know more about regulations and guidelines covering clinical trials.
Key topics to be covered include:
- The EU Clinical trials Regulation (536/2014) and update
- The New Clinical Trial Information System (CIS)
- Clinical trial authorisation
- Complexities for running paediatric trials
- Requirements for managing investigational medicinal products
- Legal aspects of clinical trials
- Requirements for pharmacovigilance
- ICHGCP R3 update
- Regulatory inspections
Benefits of attending
- Decipherthe framework of clinical trial regulations and guidelines in Europe
- Gainan update on the new EU Clinical Trial Regulation 536/2014
- ReviewkeyFDArequirements
- Understandclinical trial authorisations
- Assessthe most important legal aspects of clinical trials
- Ensureyou comply with pharmacovigilance and adverse event reporting
Certifications
- CPD: 12 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
Overview of the framework of clinical trial regulations in Europe
- Background to the history of clinical trial legislation
- Pharmaceutical clinical trial legislation - EudraLex 10
- ICH and its importance
- Key FDA requirements that differ from EU requirements
EU clinical trials regulation
- Update since the implementation of the EU Clinical Trials Regulation and implementation texts
- Clinical Trial Transparency
- The key changes of the Clinical Trials Regulation
- The new Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) experience
Clinical trials regulatory authorisation
- EU clinical trial application (CTA) for submission in the EU
- Notices and requests for information requirements
- Substantial changes/modification and non-substantial changes
- Ongoing and end of study reports including the lay person summary
- US regulatory requirements for clinical trials - US IND
Day 2
CTIS (Clinical Trial Information System)
- Overview of CTIS
- Roles and responsibilities
- CTIS training
Ethics Committee (EC) approval
- EC applications as part of the Clinical Trials National Approval
- Informed consent requirements
- Ethical considerations for running trials including countries outside of traditional countries
Running clinical trials in children: the paediatric plan and ethical considerations
- The EU regulation on paediatric medicines and the paediatric committees
- Ethical considerations for clinical trials in children guideline
Brief overview of legal aspects of clinical trials
- Data protection - GDPR
- Enforcement and sanctions
- Liability and insurance
- Contracts
Investigational medicinal products under the clinical trials regulation
- GMP requirements and the role of the Qualified Person
- Labelling requirements
- Discuss: what inspectors expect for compliance
Pharmacovigilance and adverse event reporting
- Safety reporting definitions and requirements
- What are the reporting requirements for SUSARs, adverse events and adverse reactions?
- RSI (reference safety information)
Awareness of other recent EU, FDA and international developments in clinical trial requirements including:
- ICH GCP R3
- EMA Inspections: Questions and Answers on Good Clinical Practice (GCP)
- Accelerating Clinical Trials in the EU
- Clinical trial transparency requirements in the EU
- Guidance on real world data
- EU medical device regulations
- Requirements for trial master files including electronic TMFs
- FDA and EU risk-based monitoring guidance
- FDA guidance on electronic informed consent
- FDA to increase racial and ethnic diversity in Clinical Trials
Regulatory inspection
- How to prepare for inspection
- What questions do inspectors ask?
