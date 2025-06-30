Thyroid Ablation Device Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Minimally Invasive Thyroid Treatment Gaining Momentum, Asia-Pacific Emerges as High-Growth Region

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thyroid Ablation Device Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Thyroid Ablation Device Market Size is valued at USD 1.31 Billion in 2025. Worldwide sales of Thyroid Ablation Device Market are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 6.7%, reaching USD 2.07 Billion by the end of the forecast period in 2034.







The Thyroid Ablation Device Market is witnessing growing clinical adoption as healthcare providers seek minimally invasive alternatives for managing benign thyroid nodules and recurrent thyroid cancers. These devices utilize advanced technologies - such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA), microwave ablation (MWA), and laser ablation - to thermally destroy thyroid tissue without the need for open surgery.



Patients benefit from shorter recovery times, reduced risk of complications, and preservation of thyroid function compared to traditional thyroidectomy. As awareness of thyroid disorders increases and imaging technologies improve detection rates, there is a rising preference for outpatient ablation procedures over invasive surgical interventions, particularly among patients with cosmetic or functional concerns.



In 2024, the market is being shaped by rising incidence of thyroid nodules, an aging population, and innovations in image-guided ablation systems. North America and Europe remain leading regions due to robust healthcare infrastructure, higher diagnostic penetration, and faster regulatory approvals. However, Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, supported by increasing access to advanced medical technologies and growing awareness about thyroid health.



Key players are focusing on device miniaturization, real-time thermal monitoring, and integration with ultrasound and CT imaging to enhance precision and safety. Challenges such as reimbursement variability, training requirements, and procedural standardization remain, but ongoing clinical trials and global regulatory momentum are accelerating the mainstream acceptance of thyroid ablation devices in both oncology and endocrine care pathways.



Key Takeaways - Thyroid Ablation Device Market

Thyroid ablation devices offer a minimally invasive treatment option for benign nodules and recurrent thyroid cancers, avoiding surgical removal of the gland.

Radiofrequency ablation (RFA) is the most commonly used technique, with microwave and laser ablation gaining traction in niche applications.

North America and Europe dominate the market, supported by early adoption of image-guided interventions and favorable reimbursement frameworks.

Asia-Pacific is expanding rapidly due to growing awareness, rising thyroid disorder prevalence, and improving access to diagnostic tools.

Thyroid ablation is preferred for patients who are ineligible for surgery or wish to preserve thyroid function and aesthetics.

Ultrasound-guided delivery and thermal monitoring enable precise targeting, reducing damage to surrounding tissues.

Rising detection of thyroid nodules through routine health checkups is contributing to increased procedural volumes.

Ongoing studies support long-term efficacy and safety of ablation for symptomatic nodule reduction and localized cancer control.

Lack of standardized procedural guidelines and physician training are key barriers in broader clinical integration.

Device innovation is focusing on improving energy control, ablation time, and patient comfort during procedures.

Multi-disciplinary collaboration between endocrinologists, radiologists, and surgeons is strengthening referral networks for ablation services.

Growing demand for outpatient procedures is aligning well with ablation's minimally invasive nature and reduced hospital stay.

Regulatory approvals and CE/FDA clearances for next-gen ablation platforms are accelerating international market penetration.

Increased investment in clinical education and cross-border technology transfer is helping standardize global adoption.

Healthcare cost optimization is driving interest in ablation as a cost-effective alternative to thyroidectomy with fewer complications.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $2.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Medtronic plc

STARmed Co., Ltd.

Atricure, Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. (Clinical Division)

RF Medical Co., Ltd.

Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Terumo Corporation

Sonablate Corp.

AngioDynamics Inc.

Mermaid Medical Group

Boston Scientific Corporation

Theraclion SA

Sysmex Corporation

Medwaves Incorporated

Thyroid Ablation Device Market Segmentation

By Product

Radiofrequency Ablation Devices

Microwave Ablation Devices

Laser Ablation Devices

By Application

Benign Thyroid Nodules

Malignant Thyroid Tumors

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

By Technology

Heat-Based Ablation

Cryoablation

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributors

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

