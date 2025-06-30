SIX Mining Unveils Its Next‑Gen, Low‑Bar Cloud Mining Platform for Passive Income

Loughborough, UK, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

June 2025 – SIX Mining, a trusted name in global cloud mining, today introduced its updated platform designed to help users effortlessly earn passive income with ease and clarity. Now accessible through their unified web interface, this update brings clean energy-powered mining and transparent contracts to over 7 million users worldwide.

“Starting your first mining contract shouldn't feel like launching a spaceship,” said the SIX Mining team. “With our new interface, you can log in, choose your plan, and begin generating income in minutes—no hardware, no hassle.”





What Makes SIX Mining Stand Out

Clean-energy mining : Operates data centers powered by renewables, ensuring low-carbon efficiency





: Operates data centers powered by renewables, ensuring low-carbon efficiency Bank-grade security : SSL encryption, DDoS protection, and fund safeguarding protocols for complete peace of mind





: SSL encryption, DDoS protection, and fund safeguarding protocols for complete peace of mind Trial-ready : New sign-ups earn a $12 bonus plus daily check-in rewards, making it simple to test the waters





: New sign-ups earn a plus daily check-in rewards, making it simple to test the waters Flexible contract options : Diverse plans available for different budgets and durations—detailed via the SIX Mining dashboard .





: Diverse plans available for different budgets and durations—detailed via the . Real-time dashboard : Monitor performance, daily yields, and withdrawal options anytime from the same portal





: Monitor performance, daily yields, and withdrawal options anytime from the same portal Support around the clock: Dedicated 24/7 customer team ready to assist globally





How It Works—In Four Easy Steps

Register on the SIX Mining site or dashboard .



Browse and select a contract that suits your budget and timeframe.



Activate your contract—immediate mining begins.



Watch earnings roll in daily, knowing your principal is secure; withdraw any time after the contract ends.





Performance charts shared in May show contracts ranging from a two-day trial offering ~7% returns, all the way to higher-value packages yielding consistent daily payouts.

Trusted by Millions, Powered by Green Tech

Since its founding in 2018, SIX Mining has become a leading cloud mining provider, combining renewable energy infrastructure with robust user security. The platform supports prominent cryptocurrencies—including BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, LTC, XRP, SOL, BCH, and USDC—offering users a customizable, environmentally conscious way to earn crypto without owning hardware.

Final Word: Passive Mining, Simplified

In turbulent markets, SIX Mining’s next-gen interface offers a clear, secure path to passive crypto income—no speculation required. Just sign up, choose a contract, and let the green‑powered system do the work.

Explore the updated interface now: Official Website





About SIX Mining



A registered cloud mining pioneer since 2018, SIX Mining merges sustainable energy with high-tech infrastructure to offer transparent, low-barrier, passive-income services to a global audience.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.