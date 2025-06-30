For the Second Consecutive Year, HRCI Named a Top Workplaces Award Winner by The Washington Post

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI, the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession, has once again been recognized as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

For over 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. Today, over 500,000 HR professionals in 150+ countries have achieved HRCI certification as a mark of professional distinction. HRCI continually innovates to support HR professionals in the modern workplace via global certifications, certificate courses and over 120,000 hours of world-class on-demand learning. HRCI also administers organizational certifications based on the human resources management standards developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Cited as HRCI’s three top organizational strengths were “Leaders In-The-Know” where employees believe senior managers know what is really happening; “Cross-Team” cooperation where employees believe there is good inter-departmental cooperation; and “Supportive Managers” where employees feel the managers at HRCI care about their concerns and help them learn, grow and succeed. HRCI also scored in the top 25 percent of organizations in its benchmark for innovation, employee appreciation and work-life balance. Leaders In-The-Know received special distinction, having scored in the top 5 percent.

Dr. Amy Dufrane, CEO of HRCI, said, “We’re grateful to have achieved this award for the second consecutive year. It validates our commitment to HR best practices as a category thought leader. We’re particularly proud of our employees – who shared comments such as ‘…we are all treated as important members of the team,’ ‘…the camaraderie is off the charts’ and ‘…my work makes a difference to our team, the organization and our customers.’”

“It’s empowering,” Dufrane added, “to know how significantly HRCI’s supportive and respectful culture truly reflects our collaborative, professional and forward-thinking values.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

ABOUT HRCI®

HRCI® is the premier credentialing and learning community for the human resource profession. For 50 years, HRCI has set the global standard for HR expertise and excellence through its commitment to developing and advancing those in the people business. HRCI helps HR professionals achieve new competencies that drive results by creating and offering world-class learning and administering eight global certifications. To learn more about HRCI, visit www.hrci.org.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ddd0701-0293-45c2-a5d1-bebbc203ca84