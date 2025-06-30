Zefiro Subsidiary Plants & Goodwin Awarded Additional Government-Funded Remediation Work in Ohio

Earlier this month, the Company announced that the Ohio Department of Natural Resources awarded Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin a three-year Construction Manager at Risk contract totalling USD $19.6 million. The same department has awarded Plants & Goodwin the “Belmont 6” project, which involves decommissioning and environmental remediation of four orphaned oil and gas wells in Belmont County (near the Ohio/Pennsylvania state line) with a total project value of USD $420,784.45.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (Cboe Canada: ZEFI) (Frankfurt: Y6B) (OTCQB: ZEFIF) (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Plants & Goodwin Inc. (“P&G”) has been awarded the Scope of Work for Belmont 6, a project which consists of four orphan well sites in Belmont County, Ohio in the townships of Pultney and Richland. This orphan well plugging contract is issued by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (“ODNR”) with whom P&G has a long-established working relationship. Seven other contractors issued bids for Belmont 6 ranging from USD $434,189.00 to USD $792,123.50, and P&G prevailed with its bid of USD $420,784.45. P&G estimates that it will realize margin of approximately 20% from this project.

The ODNR’s project page for Belmont 6 can be accessed through the following link: https://ohiodnr.gov/business-and-industry/business-opportunities/closed-orphan-well-plugging-contracts/owp-belmont-6

Additionally, the full 90-page Scope of Work for Belmont 6 can be accessed through the following link: https://dam.assets.ohio.gov/image/upload/ohiodnr.gov/documents/oil-gas/contractor/SOW-Belmont_6.pdf

Details of each of the four wells comprising the Belmont 6 project are provided below:

Polivka #1 (Pultney, Ohio): Drilled in 1981 to a depth of 3,999 feet, produced from the Ohio Shale. Polivka #1 is equipped with multiple casing strings and was located on a parcel owned by Pyrotechnics by Presutti.





Drilled in 1981 to a depth of 3,999 feet, produced from the Ohio Shale. Polivka #1 is equipped with multiple casing strings and was located on a parcel owned by Pyrotechnics by Presutti. Ronald Rice #3 (Richland, Ohio): Drilled in 1981 to a depth of 4,000 feet, also produced from the Ohio Shale. Ronald Rice #3 has casing cemented nearly to surface, and it lies above an abandoned underground coal mine and within a reclaimed surface mine.





Drilled in 1981 to a depth of 4,000 feet, also produced from the Ohio Shale. Ronald Rice #3 has casing cemented nearly to surface, and it lies above an abandoned underground coal mine and within a reclaimed surface mine. Rice EJ #1 (Richland, Ohio): Drilled in 1945 to a depth of 1,159 feet. This well produced gas from the Salt Sand formation. It is outfitted with open-hole completions and a combination of tubing and casing, some of which is corroded or open to the atmosphere.





Drilled in 1945 to a depth of 1,159 feet. This well produced gas from the Salt Sand formation. It is outfitted with open-hole completions and a combination of tubing and casing, some of which is corroded or open to the atmosphere. Rice EJ #2 (Richland, Ohio): Drilled in 1945 to a depth of 1,034 feet. This well produced gas from the Salt Sand formation. It is outfitted with open-hole completions and a combination of tubing and casing, some of which is corroded or open to the atmosphere.

P&G was also recently awarded a USD $19.6 million plugging and abandonment management contract from ODNR. Additionally, earlier this year ODNR awarded P&G an eight-project slate of 50 wells throughout Ohio, which was followed by a project of ten wells in Ashtabula County, Ohio under ODNR’s purview.





Zefiro subsidiary Plants & Goodwin Inc. is actively conducting environmental remediation work throughout the state of Ohio working with government agencies such as the ODNR, as well as private land owners

Zefiro Interim Chief Executive Officer Catherine Flax commented, “With fully integrated operations, a top-of-the-line equipment fleet, and some of the most talented environmental remediation personnel in the country, P&G has consistently proven itself over the past 55 years as a trusted and results-oriented service provider for oil and gas well projects across the Appalachia region. As P&G continues to be awarded projects from government bodies as well as private-sector entities, Zefiro is pleased to be tackling a larger and larger percentage of the orphan well crisis in the United States. We have accomplished a lot so far in 2025, and with the addition of Belmont 6 to our portfolio of projects for the year, we are thrilled to be keeping up this exciting growth momentum.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro is an environmental services company, specializing in methane abatement. Zefiro strives to be a key commercial force towards Active Sustainability. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, Zefiro is building a new toolkit to clean up air, land, and water sources directly impacted by methane leaks. The Company has built a fully integrated ground operation driven by an innovative monetization solution for the emerging methane abatement marketplace. As an originator of high-quality U.S.-based methane offsets, Zefiro aims to generate long-term economic, environmental, and social returns.

