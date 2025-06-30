Brookfield Business Partners to Host Second Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call

Date: Friday, August 1, 2025
Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Business Partners will host its Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, August 1, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss results and current business initiatives.
Results will be released on Friday, August 1, 2025 prior to 8:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.
Participants can join by conference call or webcast:
Conference Call
- Please pre-register: BBU2025Q2ConferenceCall
- Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.
Webcast
- Please join and register by webcast: BBU2025Q2Webcast
- A replay of the webcast will be available on our website.
Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE: BBU; TSX: BBU.UN), a limited partnership or Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BBUC), a corporation. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.
Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management’s Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management.
For more information, please contact:
Media:
Marie Fuller
Tel: +44 207 408 8375
Email: marie.fuller@brookfield.com
Investors:
Alan Fleming
Tel: +1 (416) 645-2736
Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com