MEDIA ADVISORY: Justice is a Common Cause: 2000 Day Commemoration of the Downing of Flight PS752 and First Memorial Unveiled

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) and the city of Winnipeg invite media and members of the public to join with them in commemorating 2000 days since the downing of Flight PS752 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). During this event the first permanent PS752 Memorial in Canada dedicated to the victims of Flight PS752 will be unveiled, a collaborative project among the Association, Iranian Community of Manitoba, City of Winnipeg, and Province of Manitoba. The tragedy claimed the lives of 176 innocent passengers, crew, and an unborn child. Please join the Association and the city of Winnipeg in honoring their memory.

When: Saturday, July 5, 2025, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM CDT

Where: Scurfield Park, 3 Monticello Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1L4

What: The Association and the city of Winnipeg invite media and members of the public to join them as they unveil the first permanent PS752 Memorial in Canada, a wall engraved with the names of all of the flight victims. The unveiling will mark 2,000 days since the downing of Flight PS752, embracing the theme 'Justice is a Common Cause.' It will serve both as a moment of collective mourning and as a powerful statement of continued advocacy for truth, justice, and accountability for all victims whose lives have been brutally taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran over the years. The ceremony will include remarks from family members, community leaders, and dignitaries, as well as artistic tributes and calls to action from human rights advocates.

Who: Kourosh Doustshenas, Spokesperson of the Association and Memorial’s co-project manager, Hamed Esmaeilion, Board member of the Association and Iranian human rights activists, Arian Arianpour, Community advocate and Memorial’s co-project manager, David West, Mayor of Richmond Hill, Janice Lukes, city councillor, Terry Duguid, MP and other elected officials.