Workplace Accident Investigation Training Course: From Emergency Planning to the Final Report - Companies Urged to Proactively Manage Accidents to Avoid Major Fines(ONLINE EVENT: September 11, 2025)

It's well-known that an accident in the workplace may result in the company not only facing criminal proceedings but also, if found guilty, a substantial fine .For example, in 2022 a pharmaceutical manufacturer was fined £51,000 and ordered to pay a further £104,898 costs for supplying a product whose active component was just 12% of the prescribed strength.

However, what is not so well-known is the fact that companies sometimes have to activelyproveto the Court that they did all they reasonably could to avoid the accident - and proving their innocence in these circumstances can be a daunting challenge. Simply rebutting whatever the HSE may allege in Court is a tempting strategy, but it may not be sufficient on the day.

Companies need to have a nominated manager in place who understands how to conduct a thorough internal investigation into a works accident. An in-depth and systematic investigation will get to the core of understanding the incident, meaning, in turn, the company will be in a much better position to defend itself in Court, if the need arises.

This intensive masterclass, designed and presented by a qualified and experienced investigator, will explain how to conduct an investigation properly and how to avoid the common mistakes. Insights will be given into key areas such as how to interview witnesses; how to examine documents; and the principles of root cause analysis.

Don't just wait for the accident to happen before you start putting crisis management procedures in place. Instead, ensure you know what to do before an incident occurs - because afterwards could be too late!

Benefits of attending

Who Should Attend:

Directors

Managers

H&S staff

Office managers

HR personnel

Facilities managers

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Key Topics Covered:

Why do we need to investigate an accident at work?

The legal and best management practice considerations which need to be taken into account when an accident happens

The role of accident investigations as a means to stop such accidents from happening again

The aim of an investigation: to establish what happened, not to apportion blame or punish anybody

The importance of planning ahead

Understand the benefits of planning ahead for the "worst-case scenario"

Factors to consider within the accident response/ investigation plan:

Who will investigate, and how will you select them?

What training will they need?

What resources will they need?

How much management support will they need?

Examining the accident scene

Dealing with the inevitable disruption to the business

Maintaining the chain of evidence

Keeping good investigation records

Recording physical details of the scene

Documentary evidence

Examples of documentary evidence that might be of value

How to manage documentary evidence

Managing witnesses

The need to treat witnesses with consideration

When and how to interview witnesses

Focus on establishing the facts, not finding a culprit

Taking care when asking questions - tips and techniques

How to avoid some common pitfalls when obtaining a statement

Accident analysis - what to be aware of

Common accident causation models

Root cause analysis

What do we mean by the "root cause"?

A basic example of root cause analysis in action

Common problems to be aware of in accident analysis

Human error

Why it's a mistake to attribute an accident to "human error"

The accident report

The importance of the accident report

Key considerations for writing an accident report

A suggested report structure

The need to deal only with facts, and not opinions

Summary and final questions

