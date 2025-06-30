Azerion in Discussions Regarding Potential Sale of Whow Games

Amsterdam, 30 June 2025 - Following a recent media publication, Azerion confirms that it is in discussions with DoubleU Games regarding a potential sale of Whow Games, a part of its Premium Games Segment.

As already indicated to the market, Azerion remains committed to becoming the European leader in digital advertising. The company continues to manage its Premium Games Segment for value. While talks are ongoing with DoubleU Games regarding Whow Games, there is no agreement or certainty that they will result in a transaction.

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

