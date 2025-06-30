Portable Modular Buildings Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2025-2034 | High Demand for Modular Classrooms and Healthcare Facilities Propel Surge

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Modular Buildings Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034 | Global Industry Growth, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities, and Challenges" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Portable Modular Buildings Market Size is valued at USD 54.03 Billion in 2025. Worldwide sales of Portable Modular Buildings Market are expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 8%, reaching USD 92.59 Billion by the end of the forecast period in 2034.







The Portable Modular Buildings Market is witnessing strong momentum globally, driven by the demand for rapid, cost-effective, and flexible construction solutions. These structures, often prefabricated offsite and transported to their destination, offer reduced construction times and minimal site disruption - making them highly attractive across sectors like education, healthcare, construction, commercial, and residential.



The modular approach aligns with evolving urbanization patterns, where there's a growing need for adaptable infrastructure that can respond to dynamic population growth, temporary facility requirements, or remote site development. Their scalability and mobility also cater to emergency response needs, including disaster relief shelters and temporary quarantine facilities, positioning them as a practical choice in unpredictable global environments.



Recent developments in the market point toward increased integration of green building materials and digital construction technologies, such as BIM and smart sensors, into portable modular designs. In 2024, government incentives in several regions favored modular housing initiatives to address affordable housing shortages and educational infrastructure deficits.



Meanwhile, private sector investments focused on expanding commercial office and healthcare modular setups, especially in underdeveloped or rapidly expanding urban areas. Looking ahead, companies are exploring innovative leasing models and hybrid modular designs to enhance long-term value and flexibility. With sustainability, speed, and efficiency at its core, the market is expected to grow in relevance as urban development strategies increasingly incorporate modularity as a resilient building paradigm.



Key Takeaways

Portable modular buildings are increasingly used in disaster response and emergency relief due to their fast deployment and adaptability.

The construction industry is adopting modular methods to overcome labor shortages, cut project timelines, and manage site constraints.

Modular classrooms and healthcare facilities are in high demand in regions facing population surges and infrastructure gaps.

North America remains the leading market due to established regulations, government support, and high adoption in construction and education.

Asia-Pacific is rapidly emerging, driven by urbanization, industrial expansion, and growing acceptance of prefab technologies.

Green building standards are influencing material choices and energy-efficient designs in portable modular units.

Smart technology integration, including HVAC automation and energy monitoring systems, is becoming more common in modular structures.

Hybrid modular buildings - part permanent, part relocatable - are being explored for long-term use with added flexibility.

Key market players are expanding leasing and rental models to cater to short-term and seasonal demand variations.

High transportation costs and site-specific regulatory hurdles remain challenges for market penetration in remote or restricted areas.

Digital construction techniques like Building Information Modeling (BIM) are streamlining project planning and reducing design errors.

Commercial office developers are adopting modular setups for temporary expansions and remote office installations.

Construction of modular dormitories and accommodation units is gaining traction in mining and oil & gas sectors.

Companies are focusing on enhancing durability and aesthetics of modular units to attract retail, hospitality, and event industry clients.

Growing acceptance among governments and NGOs is fostering demand for modular facilities in social welfare and education programs.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $54.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $108.01 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Modulaire Group

Mobile Modular Management Corporation

Williams Scotsman Inc.

Vanguard Modular Building Systems

Portakabin Ltd

Algeco Scotsman

ATCO Ltd.

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Modulex Modular Buildings

NRB Modular Solutions

Red Sea International Company

Hickory Group

Art's Way Scientific

Horizon North Logistics Inc.

Panel Built, Inc.

Portable Modular Buildings Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Modular Offices

Modular Schools

Modular Healthcare

Modular Homes

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Educational

By End User

Government

Construction

Real Estate

Educational Institutions

By Technology

Green Building Technology

Smart Building Technology

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Online Sales

Distributors

By Geography

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7gir8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment