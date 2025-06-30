Banking and Payments Expert Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, D.C., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of banking and payments expert Christopher Allen as a Senior Managing Director in the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. Allen, who is based in Charlotte, has more than 30 years of experience in financial services, in both industry and advisory positions, supporting payment strategy, customer experience and operations modernization. In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Allen will help banks, payment intermediaries and fintechs modernize products, core operations, processes and underlying technology to drive value and enhance customer experience.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Allen was the Payments Sector Lead at a Big Four firm, focusing on digital and product strategy, technology platform integration and operation transformation. Prior to his advisory roles, Mr. Allen held positions at major financial institutions including MasterCard International, JPMorgan Chase and US Bank, where he managed consumer and small business transaction products.

“We’re seeing a major transition in the payments space as financial institutions leverage new technologies to upgrade legacy systems in order to meet regulatory demands, increase resilience and improve operations,” said Stella Mendes, Global Leader of the Financial Services practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “Chris knows first-hand the impact inefficient processes can have on an institution and how to apply the right technologies to find solutions to those challenges.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Allen said, “The payments sector is undergoing significant change as consumers, businesses and governments are seeking to reduce friction in the value chain, modernize payments technologies and deliver a greatly improved customer experience. FTI Consulting boasts a vast network of experts with hands-on knowledge, and I look forward to joining my colleagues as we work to create value for our clients.”

Mr. Allen’s appointment is the latest to the Financial Services practice as part of FTI Consulting’s continued investment in client service offerings, following the recent appointment of seven senior professionals within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment. Professionals within the Financial Services practice advise banks and financial institutions across the business cycle, providing consumer financial services, risk management, regulatory compliance and enforcement advisory, and more.

