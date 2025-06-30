Diginex’s AI-Driven Enhancements Poised to Accelerate Customer Adoption and Drive Revenue Growth

LONDON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced additional government funding support for its innovative AI-powered compliance solutions. Diginex’s AI-powered compliance solutions will continue to focus on helping companies comply with sustainability disclosure requirements set by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and now with the enhanced scope of AI-powered compliance solutions will additionally offer features including multi-variant drafts, risk reduction through automation, future-proofing against new regulations as well as enhanced scalability for users of the Company’s ESG SaaS reporting product, diginexESG. Diginex’s expanded AI features will streamline ESG reporting processes, thereby empowering businesses and financial institutions to meet regulatory requirements efficiently while driving transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action, and will be jointly developed with a leading financial institution through a co-creation collaboration model promoting commercialisation and wider adoption.

The upgraded AI functionality of Diginex’s AI-powered compliance solutions is expected to further accelerate customer adoption, and thereby, contribute to Diginex’s revenue growth in 2025 and beyond. Industry research from Verdantix forecasts that the global market spend on ESG reporting software will grow from over $1.3 billion in 2023 to over $5.6 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 26%. Diginex is well-positioned to capture this opportunity, combining its award-winning platform with blockchain, machine learning, and data analytics to deliver unparalleled value to clients worldwide.

This latest recognition from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (“HKMA”), which provides development stage funding support for innovative fintech projects, builds on the Company’s earlier selection in February 2025 by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong (“FSTB”) for the Green and Sustainable Fintech PoC program, as well as Diginex’s 2023 HKMA award in the “Sustainability or Climate-related Disclosure and Reporting” category.

“We are honored to receive this further recognition from the HKMA, which underscores our commitment to revolutionizing ESG reporting through AI-driven innovation,” said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex Limited. “Our enhanced diginexESG platform is designed to meet the growing global demand for sustainable finance solutions, and this acknowledgment from a leading regulatory authority validates our mission to democratize sustainability compliance.”

This latest recognition follows Diginex’s recently disclosed signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on June 5, 2025, for Diginex’s strategic acquisition of Resulticks Global Companies Pte. Limited, a global leader in AI-driven customer engagement and data management solutions, for $2 billion. This acquisition aims to enhance Diginex’s AI and data management capabilities, enabling hyper-personalized, real-time sustainability solutions across compliance, supply chain intelligence, and risk analytics. Additionally, Diginex has recently entered into strategic alliances with firms like Forvis Mazars, Russell Bedford International, and Baker Tilly Singapore to expand the distribution of its diginexESG and diginexLUMEN platforms.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software.

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 17 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website:

https://www.diginex.com/.

