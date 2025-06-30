Topicus.com Inc. successfully completes inaugural €200 million Schuldschein loan

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSXV: TOI) today announced that its subsidiary, Topicus.com Coöperatief U.A., has successfully obtained a €200 million senior unsecured Schuldschein loan. The Schuldschein loan was initially launched at €100 million and was subsequently doubled on the back of signiﬁcant interest from institutional lenders. The Schuldschein loan is structured in several tranches at variable rates, with €79.5 million maturing in 3 years, €105.5 million maturing in 5 years and €15 million maturing in 7 years.

The proceeds of the Schuldschein loan are expected to be used for general corporate purposes and M&A. It will also contribute to and improve the Corporation’s capital structure and debt maturity.

About Topicus.com

Topicus.com Inc. is a leading pan-European provider of vertical market software and vertical market platforms to clients in public and private sector markets. Operating and investing in countries and markets across Europe with long-term growth potential, Topicus.com Inc. acquires, builds and manages leading software companies providing specialized, mission-critical and high-impact software solutions that address the particular needs of customers.

