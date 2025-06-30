Understanding International Data Transfers and the New International Data Transfer Agreement Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: September 11, 2025)

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding International Data Transfers and the New International Data Transfer Agreement Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Are you fully up to speed with the New International Data Transfer Agreement and it's implications for your business?

International data transfers is a complicated area of the law and transferring personal data from one jurisdiction to another is often fraught with regulatory danger. This session explains what the issues are and how to navigate safely through the complicated rules.

Benefits of attending

Learn about the New International Data Transfer Agreement

about the New International Data Transfer Agreement Understand it's implications for your business

it's implications for your business Get to grips with the latest best practice

with the latest best practice Clarify the best way to navigate safely through the complicated rules

Certification:

CPD: 1.5 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Company secretaries

Board members

HR professionals

Marketing professionals

Anyone who uses or possesses personal data



Key Topics Covered:

Territoriality and extra-territoriality

Adequacy

Other permitted methods

Schrems II and consequential issues

The (new) EU SCCs

The ICO International Data Transfer Agreement (and EU addendum)

Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Westonhas run his own law firm, Weston Legal, since 1 January 2024. He is also a consultant at Hill Dickinson LLP where he joined in February 2016 as a partner and Head of its Commercial, TMT & IP Practice. Before that, he was a partner and Head of the Commercial/IP/IT Team at Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP and before that, he spent several years at Baker & McKenzie in London and Chicago and has also previously been seconded to Hewlett Packard and other technology businesses. He changed role to become a consultant in Hill Dickinson's London office in January 2024.



Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, electronic commerce and on-line services law. He specialises in commercial and Tech issues. Mark is used as a 'trusted adviser' by many clients in all sorts of businesses and often acts as 'private practice in-house counsel' for many clients. He specialises in tech and internet businesses.



