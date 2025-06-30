Building The Business Case For Pharma 4.0 Course (ONLINE EVENT: September 16, 2025)

Dublin, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Be In the Know With Pharma 4.0: Building The Business Case For Pharma 4.0" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course delves into the critical components of building and defending a compelling business case for Pharma 4.0 initiatives. This course is suitable for all levels (scientists, managers, and senior leadership). The course will focus on digital transformation within drug development and manufacturing, so may not be suitable for individuals working in drug discovery and/or in a clinical capacity.

As the pharmaceutical industry faces increasing pressure to innovate, streamline operations, and improve product quality, the adoption of Pharma 4.0 - the application of digital technology to pharmaceutical development and manufacturing workflows - has become a strategic imperative. However, the path to implementing digital transformation is fraught with challenges, including organisational inertia, competing priorities, and budgetary constraints. While the potential benefits of Pharma 4.0 are clear, successfully securing executive buy-in and the necessary resources to implement transformative technologies requires a robust, well-crafted business case that aligns with organisational goals and demonstrates measurable value.

Participants will gain a deep understanding of the industry trends driving digital transformation and the current landscape of digital solutions within drug development and manufacturing. Through interactive discussions and real-world case studies, participants will learn from organisations that have successfully navigated these challenges and secured approval for transformative projects.

Whether you are championing a new technology, advocating for process automation, or driving a broader digital strategy, this course will equip you with the tools and insights needed to articulate your vision, secure funding, and pave the way for Pharma 4.0 success.

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for individuals looking to be change agents-those advocating for change through technology-within pharmaceutical and biotechnology organisations.

This could include:

Business stakeholders (development, manufacturing, quality, regulatory and technical operations)

Technology stakeholders working in a data and/or digital capacity

Key topics covered in this course include:

What is Pharma 4.0?

What is a business case?

Industry trends driving digital transformation initiatives in drug development &

manufacturing

manufacturing Current landscape of digital solutions in drug development and manufacturing

Why digital transformation is not a foregone conclusion

How to build and defend business cases to secure executive approval and budget

Real world examples of successful business cases

Benefits of attending

Understand the industry trends shaping digital transformation in drug development and manufacturing

the industry trends shaping digital transformation in drug development and manufacturing Explore the different categories of software within pharmaceutical development and manufacturing

the different categories of software within pharmaceutical development and manufacturing Develop structured business cases that clearly articulate the value and ROI of Pharma 4.0 initiatives

structured business cases that clearly articulate the value and ROI of Pharma 4.0 initiatives Communicate business cases effectively to secure executive approval and funding

business cases effectively to secure executive approval and funding Leverage real-world examples of successful business cases to drive their own Pharma 4.0initiatives

Speakers:



Lewis Shipp

Published Pharmaceutical Scientist



Lewis Shipp is a published pharmaceutical scientist and a recognised expert in drug development & manufacturing across a range of therapeutic modalities. Lewis currently works at the intersection of science & technology as a Digital CMC Specialist at QbDVision, helping organisations both large & small leverage digital technology to accelerate the delivery of therapies to patients.



Additionally, Lewis has contributed to ISPE's Pharma 4.0 Special Interest Group & BioPhorum's Technology Strategy Forum as an SME in the application of digital technology to solve business process challenges within the pharmaceutical industry. Lewis has also given several presentations at internationally recognised conferences on varying topics pertaining to digitally-enabled drug development and manufacturing.



For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ilx8ye

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.