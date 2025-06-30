Earn Up to $1,000,000 a Day with BTC Miner – 100% Guaranteed Profits





London, UK , June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - BTC Miner, the official website of the leading provider of cloud mining solutions, today announced the integration of XRP (Ripple) as a supported payment method for its cloud mining contracts. This new option allows users to leverage XRP for purchasing mining power, providing increased flexibility and accessibility for cryptocurrency enthusiasts worldwide.

The users can earn up to $100,000 a day. Don't wait for the market anymore! BTC Miner turns your XRP into a "money-making tool" and turns holding coins into daily income. Locking positions means cashing out, and you can make double profits from price increases!





Sign up for free, start now

Get $500 mining rewards now





Get $2 risk-free daily contracts - start earning immediately without investment. After your balance reaches $200, you can withdraw or reinvest to maximize your earnings

⚡ Choose a mining plan

Daily earnings, flexible contract options (both short-term and long-term)

Mining starts automatically, and you will receive real-time daily earnings







Why choose BTC Miner: FCA-regulated security

BTC Miner operates under the strict supervision of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is committed to providing a safe and secure investment environment. The platform adheres to KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) policies and uses advanced data encryption and cold wallet storage to protect user assets.

In addition, the platform's multi-asset support includes BTC, ETH, USDT (ERC-20 and TRC-20), LTC, XRP, SOL, BCH, USDC and other recharge and withdrawal options, providing greater flexibility for global investors.

Invite friends to earn up to $50,000 in rewards

Your XRP can not only generate interest for you, but also bring you greater social value! Invite friends to invest in BTC Miner and enjoy referral rewards immediately - 7% rebate for the first level, 2% for the second level, and no upper limit on the bonus, easily build your "money-making alliance".

⚡ Take action now, XRP is no longer a dead asset!

Don't miss this crypto wealth revolution! BTC Miner makes XRP no longer just waiting, but a real "evolutionary way to make money". Join now, earn daily income lying down, seize the opportunity, and you will be the future winner!

Summary: BTC Miner Cloud Mining

Through BTC Miner's cloud mining platform, you can not only get started easily, but also achieve stable passive income in a low-risk environment. Whether you are a novice or an experienced investor, BTC Miner provides an ideal investment opportunity to help you get substantial returns in the cryptocurrency market and provides an efficient and convenient path to digital wealth.

Sign up now to start your crypto mining journey!

Media Contact:

Company name: BTC Miner

Email: info@btcminer.net

Website: https://btcminer.net/









Attachment