Bonx raises $8.6 million to champion European manufacturing with market-leading AI ERP

Paris, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Europe’s manufacturing sector is under pressure. Mid-sized factories - long the engine of the continent’s economy - are being pulled in two directions: on one hand, rising global competition and supply chain complexity; on the other, an urgent need to modernize with limited time, talent, and tools. Yet many manufacturers remain stuck with outdated ERP systems that were never built for their pace or precision. Bonx, a French startup building operational software for European industry, is changing that.

Today, the company announced an $8.6 million seed round led by 9900 Capital, with participation from Kima Ventures, Purple, OSS Ventures, and Dynamo Ventures.





Bonx founders: Alexandre Barroux and Rémi Beges.

Founded in 2022 by Alexandre Barroux and Rémi Beges within OSS Ventures, Bonx is a modern ERP platform purpose-built for manufacturing. By combining no-code configuration, advanced AI capabilities and rapid deployment, the company enables mid-market manufacturers to digitize operations in weeks, not years. Bonx integrates seamlessly into existing environments, offering visibility and control across production, logistics, procurement, and quality - without replacing core finance or CRM systems. The platform is already being used by a growing number of French, Italian and Spanish manufacturers, including suppliers to Décathlon and emerging brands like French Bloom.

“Our mission remains clear: empower manufacturers to simplify and take control of their operations through technology that adapts to their precise needs,” said Alexandre Barroux, CEO of Bonx. “This funding propels us into our next phase - becoming Europe’s definitive ERP leader for mid-sized manufacturers, expanding our successful model from France into new key markets while scaling in Italy and Spain.”

Unlike traditional ERP deployments, which often drag on for months or years and require expensive consultants, Bonx is designed to go live fast and evolve with the shop floor. Customers report full rollouts in as little as three to ten weeks, along with measurable improvements in traceability, purchasing workflows, and inventory coordination. The software’s modular, visual interface makes it intuitive for operators and supply chain teams - not just IT departments - and its adaptability means factories can shape the system to fit their actual processes, not the other way around.

The urgency is real. Across France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, mid-sized manufacturers are facing growing technical and operational complexity. Shifting regulations, fragmented supplier networks, and ambitious sustainability targets are all increasing the pressure to modernize. Yet many of the ERP platforms still in use across Europe were built for a different era - rigid, opaque, and unable to keep up with evolving demands. Even basic changes to workflows often require custom development. As a result, too many industrial teams are still managing high-stakes operations in spreadsheets, or locked into systems that were never designed for speed or interoperability.





Team Bonx.



Bonx steps into this gap with a platform built precisely for the complexity of modern European industry, allowing manufacturers to gain operational clarity fast without ripping out existing systems. Their company reflects a broader shift in how Europe’s industrial backbone is being rebuilt - not just with machines, but with software that understands how production actually runs.

“By focusing exclusively on manufacturing and supply-chain operations, we’ve built Bonx to integrate effortlessly with existing tools, particularly general ledgers and CRM solutions that our customers already rely on and love,” said Rémi Beges, CTO of Bonx. “Manufacturers don’t have to replace the systems they’re accustomed to; Bonx complements and enhances their stack and acts as their operational backbone.”

Investor appetite mirrors the urgency playing out on factory floors. “Bonx is redefining the ERP landscape by combining extraordinary implementation speeds with genuinely impactful AI-driven capabilities, driving enormous efficiencies within an industry plagued by legacy software,” commented Juliette Sylvain, Principal at 9900 Capital. “We are excited to support Bonx as it sets a new industry standard and scales across Europe.”

With this new funding, Bonx will grow its team, deepen its product, and scale in Italy and Spain - two of Europe’s most important manufacturing economies, where Bonx is already present. The company sees clear demand for fast, modern ERP solutions that respect the way factories already work, while unlocking smarter, more connected operations. Over time, Bonx aims to become the foundational layer for industrial execution across the continent, offering a new kind of digital infrastructure that scales with production, not against it.

About Bonx

Bonx is a SaaS company dedicated to transforming production management for industrial SMBs through its innovative ERP platform. Co-founded by Rémi Beges and Alexandre Barroux, and backed by the industry-focused startup studio OSS Ventures, Bonx stands out for its unique approach that combines flexibility, autonomy, and rapid deployment. The platform is designed to seamlessly integrate with existing systems, enabling businesses to streamline their operations and adapt quickly to market changes. Founded in 2022, Bonx has successfully raised $1.2 million in pre-seed funding, supported by leading investors such as 9900, Dynamo and Lakestar. For more information: https://www.bonx.tech/

About 9900 Capital

9900 Capital is a global investment firm supporting category-defining software companies that address some of the world’s most pressing challenges—from solving inefficiencies in global manufacturing to building more resilient supply chains. Founded in 2023 by Chris Corbishley (formerly of Hedosophia) and Rory Mounsey-Heysham (formerly of the Bill Gates Foundation), the firm is driven by a philosophy of Benevolent Disruption, which takes a data-driven approach to uncovering extraordinary commercial opportunities that deliver meaningful, systemic change. For more information: www.9900capital.com

About OSS Ventures

OSS Ventures is a startup studio with a mission to support the industrial sector in its technological, environmental, social, and societal transition. Since its founding in 2019, OSS Ventures has created 15 startups, primarily in France but also internationally, and has invested in 4 others. Since 2022, it has also positioned itself as a venture capital fund.

For more information: www.oss.ventures

About Dynamo Ventures

Dynamo Ventures is a pre-seed and seed stage fund that invests in supply chain and mobility startups, worldwide. Founded in 2016, Dynamo leverages its deep domain expertise to support founders with hands-on and practical experience in product and strategy, sales, and talent development. With a portfolio of over 40 companies, Dynamo has backed some of the most innovative and impactful startups in the industry, including Stord, Sennder, Gatik, and Raft AI. With a proven track record of success, Dynamo continues to be a catalyst for industrial change. For more information: www.dynamo.vc