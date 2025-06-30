LogicFlo raises $2.7M to arm every life sciences expert with their own AI workforce

Boston, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Across life sciences, the brightest minds are buried in busywork. Regulatory strategists, medical writers, quality and safety experts - people trained to bring therapies to market - are still spending most of their time formatting documents, managing version control, and stitching together fragmented tools. LogicFlo AI, the company building the AI agent workforce for life sciences, is changing that.

The Boston-based startup today announces a $2.7 million seed funding round to scale its intelligent agent platform across the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech industries. The round was led by Lightspeed with participation from leading healthcare and enterprise AI investors. It will fund product expansion, team growth, and deeper deployments with global life sciences organizations, including a Fortune 500 customer already under contract.





Founders Arun Ramakrishnan and Udith Vaidyanathan (CREDIT: Pradeep Kumar S).

Founded by Udith Vaidyanathan and Arun Ramakrishnan, LogicFlo represents a radically different vision for AI in regulated industries. In a space where ‘move fast and break things’ is a recipe for disaster, LogicFlo offers a new paradigm: move with precision. The platform gives every life sciences expert their own team of intelligent agents – AI collaborators designed to execute high-stakes, high-compliance tasks under human guidance, turning each specialist into the CEO of their own workflow.

"While the rest of the world is focused on automation instead of people, we are building automation for people," said Udith Vaidyanathan, LogicFlo's co-founder and CEO. "LogicFlo puts experts firmly at the center. The goal is to let the brightest people in life sciences do what only they can do - drive medical science forward and help elevate standard of care. "

Vaidyanathan previously steered key business units from inside Abbott's CEO office before dropping out of Harvard Business School to build LogicFlo AI. Arun Ramakrishnan, co-founder and CTO, previously led deep learning efforts at Intuitive Surgical, where he built high-precision AI models for the Da Vinci robotic system deployed in real-world surgeries. "Traditional automation has failed life sciences because it's too rigid, too brittle, and too out of touch with how people actually work," explained Arun Ramakrishnan, co-founder at LogiFlo. "Our agents are different. They're intelligent, composable, production-ready, and they understand the nuance of scientific work."

LogicFlo marks a fundamental shift from systems of record to systems of engagement in enterprise software. While most life sciences software remains focused on platforms that store information but don't do the work, LogicFlo introduces a layer where users interact directly with intelligent agents that can take instruction, act, and deliver results. For the first time, work itself moves into a unified system of engagement, marking a paradigm shift in how knowledge work happens.

The platform is already deployed across medical affairs, regulatory, commercial, and quality teams at global pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Deployments typically begin with 20–30 active users and scale organically as teams experience the results. The impact is dramatic: medical writing outputs that took weeks now take minutes – with up to 2000x reduction in time to first draft – and response timelines for medical information requests have collapsed from 1-2 weeks to 1-2 days.

Unlike brittle automation or black-box copilots, LogicFlo was built from day one for production use inside regulated environments. Every agent operates within a fully auditable, human-in-the-loop system. Agents are SOP-aware, organization-adapted, and trained to follow each company's specific templates, workflows, and compliance requirements. They collaborate as teams - breaking down work into subtasks, validating outputs, and escalating to human experts only when necessary.

"We are at a once-in-a-generation inflection point," added Vaidyanathan. "For the first time, AI agents have reached a level of capability and control that makes meaningful productivity unlocks in regulated scientific work not only possible, but inevitable."

Rohil Bagga, VP Investments, Lightspeed, commented: "We're thrilled to back LogicFlo AI as they revolutionize how life sciences and biotech organizations operate. Their AI agent platform empowers medical affairs and commercial teams to build agentic workflows across diverse use cases, dramatically boosting productivity. Founders Udith and Arun combine deep domain expertise with exceptional technical acumen—we're excited to support them as they drive transformation in one of the world’s most critical industries.”

LogicFlo's agents support functions across the entire life sciences value chain: medical writing with literature-based content creation and full referencing; Medical communications and information response generation with SR documents, material for ad boards, congresses, journal articles, commercial content creation with compliant promotional materials and MLR workflow management; regulatory authoring for CTAs, INDs, and safety narratives; quality and compliance documentation including SOPs, deviation reports, and CAPAs and so on.

With this new funding, LogicFlo will expand its agent libraries, deepen integrations with life-sciences native systems like Veeva and IQVIA, and grow its team to meet rising demand across the sector. The company's vision extends beyond workflow optimization to redefining what work feels like for every expert in life sciences. "If we can give scientific experts a platform that moves at their speed, they'll move science forward faster," concluded Vaidyanathan.

About LogicFlo AI

LogicFlo AI is an AI agent platform purpose-built for life sciences organizations — designed to help expert teams in medical, regulatory, quality, and commercial functions execute high-stakes work faster, more accurately, and in full compliance. Born at Harvard. Built by life sciences insiders. Backed by bleeding-edge AI. LogicFlo is not just building tools — it’s building a new operating model for the future of scientific work.

For more information please visit https://logicflo.ai/ or follow via LinkedIn.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a global multi-stage venture capital firm focused on accelerating disruptive innovations and trends in the Enterprise, Consumer, Health, and Fintech sectors. Over the past two decades, the Lightspeed team has backed hundreds of entrepreneurs and helped build more than 500 companies globally including Affirm, Acceldata, Carta, Cato Networks, Darwinbox, Epic Games, Faire, Innovaccer, Guardant Health, Mulesoft, Navan, Netskope, Nutanix, Physics Wallah, Razorpay, Rubrik, Sharechat, Snap, OYO Rooms, Ultima Genomics, Zepto and more. Lightspeed and its global team currently manage $25B in AUM across the Lightspeed platform, with investment professionals and advisors in the U.S., Europe, India, Israel, and Southeast Asia. For more information please visit www.lsip.com