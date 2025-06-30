Tectonic Therapeutic Joins Russell 3000® Index

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (“Tectonic”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. Tectonic’s addition follows the conclusion of the 2025 Russell US Indexes annual reconstitution and is effective after the open of US equity markets on Monday, June 30, 2025.

The annual reconstitution of the Russell US indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, results in automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

