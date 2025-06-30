Cidara Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

SAN DIEGO, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company applying its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced its addition to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes.

The Russell 3000 Index encompasses the 3,000 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization, representing approximately 98% of the investable U.S. equity market. The Russell 2000 Index is a subset of the Russell 3000, measuring the performance of the small-cap segment.

“Being included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes is an important milestone for the company and represents the progress we continue to make,” said Jeffrey Stein, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Cidara. “Following the recent positive data from our Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial, as well as our successful $400 million financing, the inclusion in these indexes only further enhances our visibility with the institutional investment community.”

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment (Fc). Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Company announced completion of enrollment of its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in December 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received investigational new drug application clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

