Heartflow to Showcase Landmark DECIDE Data at SCCT 2025, Advancing AI-Driven Care for Coronary Artery Disease

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartflow, Inc. , the leader in AI technology for coronary artery disease (CAD), today announced it will present new data and technology for its AI-enabled Plaque Analysis at the upcoming Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT) Annual Scientific Meeting, including final primary endpoint data from the DECIDE Registry. Together, these data and advancements mark a bold step forward in how clinicians manage CAD with Heartflow’s AI-enabled plaque assessment. The SCCT Annual Scientific Meeting is taking place July 17-20, 2025 in Montreal.

In the DECIDE Registry, Heartflow’s AI-enabled Plaque Analysis led to medical management change in over half of patients beyond coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) alone. Full insights on medical management and clinical outcomes will be presented at the SCCT meeting.

DECIDE Registry investigator Cian McCarthy, MB, BCH, BAO, SM, is the first-place recipient of the 2025 SCCT Clinical Trials and Registries Award. The award recognizes clinical trials that use CCTA-based analyses to detect atherosclerotic burden in the diagnosis and treatment of CAD, as well as demonstrate a positive impact on patient outcomes. SCCT will present Dr. McCarthy with the award at the opening session of SCCT 2025 on Friday, July 18, followed by a presentation of the study results.

The DECIDE Registry is the largest prospective study of its kind, collecting real-world data from multiple sites investigating how HeartFlow’s AI-enabled Plaque Analysis informs medical management plans compared to CCTA alone for patients with suspected CAD. Approximately 20,000 patients will be enrolled at over 30 sites across the United States.

Heartflow will also showcase its next generation Plaque Analysis technology and a vastly expanded data set of age- and sex-specific nomograms for atherosclerotic plaque. Heartflow’s numerous presentations at SCCT, demonstration of new Plaque Analysis technology, and recognition of the DECIDE study by the SCCT scientific community all underscore Heartflow’s investment in clinical evidence and technology with continued unwavering commitment to being at the forefront of cardiovascular management.

“As Heartflow marks 15 years of innovation and SCCT celebrates its 20th annual meeting, we’re proud to lead the way in transforming how CAD is diagnosed, treated and managed,” said Campbell Rogers, M.D., FACC, Chief Medical Officer of Heartflow. “This year, we’re especially excited to share our next generation AI-enabled Plaque Analysis technology and our award-winning clinical research. With the DECIDE Registry and enhanced technology, we’re equipping clinicians with deeper insights that lead to real-world impact, guiding more confident, personalized and precise treatment decisions for patients.”

Heartflow’s data presentations at SCCT will include:

DECIDE Registry Primary Endpoint: Guiding Implementation of Preventative Care Strategies for Patients with Atherosclerotic Plaque on Coronary Computed Tomographic Angiography: Primary Outcomes of the DECIDE (Artificial Intelligence- De rived Plaque Quantification: C TA and A I -CPA for De termining Effective CAD Management) Registry Presenter: Cian McCarthy, MB, BCH, BAO, SM

Guiding Implementation of Preventative Care Strategies for Patients with Atherosclerotic Plaque on Coronary Computed Tomographic Angiography: Primary Outcomes of the DECIDE (Artificial Intelligence- rived Plaque Quantification: TA and A -CPA for termining Effective CAD Management) Registry

Session: Opening Session

Date: Friday, July 18, 2025

Time: 8:00-9:35 a.m. EDT

Location: 210 B/F

DECIDE Registry Primary Endpoint: Guiding Preventive Care Strategies for Patients with Atherosclerotic Plaque on Coronary Computed Tomographic Angiography: Primary Outcomes of the DECIDE (Artificial Intelligence- De rived Plaque Quantification: C TA and A I -CPA for De termining Effective CAD Management) Registry Presenter: Sarah Rinehart, M.D., FACC

Guiding Preventive Care Strategies for Patients with Atherosclerotic Plaque on Coronary Computed Tomographic Angiography: Primary Outcomes of the DECIDE (Artificial Intelligence- rived Plaque Quantification: TA and A -CPA for termining Effective CAD Management) Registry Expanded Plaque Nomogram: CT-Derived Nomograms of Coronary Plaque Volume by Age and Sex Presenter: Georgios Tzimas, M.D.

CT-Derived Nomograms of Coronary Plaque Volume by Age and Sex Cost Economics: Modeling Long-term Outcomes and Costs of Care Guided By AI-enabled CCTA Plaque Analysis as Compared to Standard of Care in Patients Undergoing CCTA for Stable Chest Pain Presenter: Suzanne J. Baron, M.D.

Modeling Long-term Outcomes and Costs of Care Guided By AI-enabled CCTA Plaque Analysis as Compared to Standard of Care in Patients Undergoing CCTA for Stable Chest Pain

Session: Poster Session 18

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time: 10:50-11:25 a.m. EDT

Location: Exhibit Hall

Heartflow also invites meeting attendees to join its other programs, including an educational dinner, symposium, interactive workshop, reception, and more. See the full schedule at heartflow.com/SCCT .

About Heartflow, Inc.

Heartflow is advancing coronary care by transforming coronary artery disease into a screenable, diagnosable, and manageable condition. Heartflow One is the only complete, non-invasive, precision coronary care platform providing patient insights throughout the guideline-directed CCTA pathway. The AI-driven platform — including RoadMap™ Analysis , FFR CT Analysis and Plaque Analysis — is supported by the ACC/AHA Chest Pain Guideline and backed by more than 600 peer-reviewed publications. Heartflow has helped clinicians manage over 400,000 patients worldwide. Discover how we’re shaping the future of cardiovascular care at www.heartflow.com .

Media Contact

Elliot Levy

elevy@heartflow.com