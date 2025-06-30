CRISPR Therapeutics Named to TIME’s Most Influential Companies List of 2025

ZUG, Switzerland and BOSTON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, has been named to the fifth annual TIME 100 Most Influential Companies list. The Company was recognized in the Pioneers category for its groundbreaking work in advancing the field of gene editing.

TIME highlighted CRISPR Therapeutics’ expansion beyond its landmark success in treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia, noting the Company’s progress into diseases with significant unmet medical need such as cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. This momentum reflects CRISPR Therapeutics’ broader vision to make genetic medicine more scalable and accessible for patients worldwide.

“Since our founding, CRISPR Therapeutics has been driven by a mission to transform medicine through bold science and meaningful innovation,” said Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics. “We are honored to be recognized by TIME. This acknowledgement is testament to the extraordinary dedication and collaboration across our teams to pioneer the next frontier of genetic medicine and improve the lives of patients around the world.”

To select the list of the world's most influential businesses of the year, TIME editors requested nominations across sectors, surveyed its global network of contributors and correspondents around the world, and sought advice from outside experts. They evaluated each company on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of organizations shaping the future of business and society.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

Since its inception over a decade ago, CRISPR Therapeutics has evolved from a research-stage company advancing gene editing programs into a leader that celebrated the historic approval of the first-ever CRISPR-based therapy. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, cardiovascular, autoimmune, and rare diseases. In 2018, CRISPR Therapeutics advanced the first-ever CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy into the clinic to investigate the treatment of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Beginning in late 2023, CASGEVY® (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]) was approved in several countries to treat eligible patients with either of these conditions. The Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR technology has revolutionized biomedical research and represents a powerful, clinically validated approach with the potential to create a new class of potentially transformative medicines. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has formed strategic partnerships with leading companies including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.crisprtx.com .

