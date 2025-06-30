Go-Ahead Group and BetterFleet Launch Europe’s Largest EV Charge Management Deployment

LONDON, June 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As one of the largest and most complex deployments of advanced charge management software globally, Go-Ahead Group is rolling out BetterFleet's leading EV fleet charge management and operations platform across its national fleet with over 1,000 electric vehicles and chargers in operation across 20 bus depots in the UK and contracted plans to expand to more than 1,500 units across 30 depots by the end of 2025.

Managing one of the world's largest fleets of electric buses requires consolidation and standardisation of multiple data sources, clear operational information and insights along with automation. With the BetterFleet platform, Go-Ahead Group depot operators are provided with mission-critical information to simplify their duties and help ensure that vehicles are ready for dispatch, while intelligent load deferral helps avoid costly infrastructure upgrades and allows more vehicles to be charged within existing grid capacity.

The software system also brings intelligent incident management capabilities to streamline operations and maintenance processes, reducing costs and improving asset use. Visibility into numerous different brands of legacy charging systems is provided under a single interface, with the BetterFleet IoT Hub providing virtual upgrades to extend chargers’ lifespan and avoid unnecessary replacements. By maximising charger usage and minimising downtime, BetterFleet helps Go-Ahead Group have vehicles ready when needed.

“We’re proud of our leadership in zero-emission transport. By using BetterFleet, we have live data to track and manage our zero-emission fleet through its in-depot charge status and on-road state of charge, as well as manage our energy consumption more effectively and minimise our impact on the grid,” said Matt Carney, CEO Go-Ahead Bus.

“We’re thrilled to see our technology making an immediate impact on Go-Ahead Group’s operations,” said Daniel Hilson, CEO of BetterFleet. “Our platform’s real-time monitoring, automated scheduling, and AI-driven predictive analytics enable them to manage charging more efficiently, helping reduce costs and ensure that electric buses are ready to meet service.”

About Go-Ahead Group

Go-Ahead is a leading international public transport company connecting customers with reliable, punctual and welcoming services, that are accessible to all. We connect billions of customers and their communities on our essential bus and rail services operating in the UK, Ireland, the Nordics, Singapore and Australia. Our people work in partnership with suppliers, local communities and governments to innovate, invest and always improve our service to customers. With a focus on the future, we are proud to be leading the transition towards a zero-emission fleet with a clear plan to reach net zero by 2045. Go-Ahead is owned by Kinetic and Globalvia.

About BetterFleet

BetterFleet is a reliable, secure SaaS platform that empowers mission-critical transit, government, utilities, and logistics fleets to make cost-effective transitions to efficient, sustainable technologies. By leveraging advanced AI and digital twin technology, BetterFleet helps fleets select the right vehicles and infrastructure, ensure assets are always ready for service, minimise operating costs, and capture data-driven insights for continuous performance improvement. Trusted by more than 200 fleets worldwide, BetterFleet delivers clarity and value when every minute counts. BetterFleet is the new brand name of EVenergi, a global leader in planning, procurement, implementation, and operations software for zero-emission fleets and infrastructure.



###

Attachments